KDM dedicates Moon Pods to the nation on successful Chandrayaan 3 landing

KDM gives lifestyle choices not only for urban consumers but also for semi urban, tier 2 & 3 cities with value for money quality mobile accessories. The company hopes to be a household name in every town and remotest area of the country and aim to reach over 1 lakh dealer network by 2025 with a vision of 'Har Ghar KDM'. KDM = Karo Dil Ki Marzi. This lifestyle statement is all about the brand persona. Every person aspires to live his life to the fullest but always keeps his desires in his heart due to responsibilities. KDM with its products inspire people to live their life to the fullest through music.