Khushi Advertising launches a bold integrated marketing campaign for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in collaboration with Vyjayanthi Movies

The highlight of the campaign is an innovation at the iconic Mahim Causeway, where a dynamic installation unfolds, showcasing rotating cut-outs of Prabhas, Deepika, and Amitabh Bachchan. Strategically positioned at a bustling intersection visible from Bandra, Mahim, and the Western Express Highway, this installation ensures continuous movement and visibility from multiple angles, captivating the attention of all passing traffic. Beyond spotlighting the characters, the display prominently features the movie's release date.