Kolkata-based No Nirvana Digital Aspire to be Go-To Marketing Partner for All Tech Startups

The Data Protection Bill of 2021 has established a new tone and tenure for data processing by requiring enterprises. It enables users to implement a consent manager platform to gain, withdraw, evaluate, and manage consent in an accessible, transparent, and interoperable manner. Though the concept appears fresh, it is unknown territory. Furthermore, with the fast adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, it would be worthwhile to track and research how the current set of legislation would be applied to frameworks based on decentralization and anonymization. Meanwhile, companies should consider undertaking periodic audits and reviews of their privacy policies to better visualize the categories of data collected, its movement within the company, storage timings, and locations, and to take remediation measures to fill any loopholes they find.