Kotak & IndiGo launches the Ka-ching Credit Card at Delhi Airport Tarmac

Launched for travel enthusiasts that can spend anywhere to redeem 6E Reward points for complimentary IndiGo tickets.
Kotak Mahindra Bank collaborated with IndiGo to release a co-branded travel credit card, Ka-ching, which was recently launched in an event, in front of an IndiGo aircraft!
The event was a never-done-before on-ground initiative at the parking bay of the Delhi airport. The marketing initiative was applauded for the novelty of the idea and execution amongst the industry. It was attended by representatives of both the companies, support staff and media.
During the launch, they spoke about Ka-ching in detail and took part in a photo-op next to the “I Love Ka-ching” statement.
Commenting on the co-branded card, Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President – Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We are delighted to have IndiGo as our partner and have launched the Ka-ching credit card for travel enthusiast across the country. Our endeavour is to offer customer a secure and a magical experience through our co-branded travel card which will have a rewarding experience for all customers who love to travel. Every spends turns into IndiGo Air Tickets.”
Nitin Kalra, director customer loyalty (6E Rewards) Co-Brand and In-flight Merchandise, IndiGo said, “We have witnessed an encouraging response and demand for Ka-Ching cards ever since the launch. Through our partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank, we will be able to offer more value on spends by accumulation of 6E Reward points across flight bookings, dining and hotel bookings amongst other transactions. We will continue to strive towards bringing in more such customer delights for our passengers as they fly onboard our lean, clean, flying machine.”
Designed for travel enthusiasts, the launch of this credit card will make traveling hassle-free! The card offers exclusive benefits and unmatched reward points and is not just restricted to spending on flight bookings. Ka-ching allows customers to spend without any hassle and redeem 6E Rewards for free IndiGo air tickets! It comes in two variants -- Kotak IndiGo Ka-ching 6E Rewards Credit Card and Kotak IndiGo Ka-ching 6E Rewards XL Credit Card, each providing exclusive benefits and unmatched rewards on domestic and international travel.
Some of the benefits include a complimentary air ticket worth up to Rs 3,000; special benefits on IndiGo, including discounted convenience fee, priority check-in, choice of seat, and a complimentary meal; earning additional rewards on dining, shopping, transport, medical bill, utilities, fuel, and other major categories.
Customers can apply for the Kotak IndiGo Ka-ching Credit Card on www.kotak.com or on https://www.goindigo.in/6e-rewards/kotak-bank-credit-cards.html