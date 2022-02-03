Kotak & IndiGo launches the Ka-ching Credit Card at Delhi Airport Tarmac

Nitin Kalra, director customer loyalty (6E Rewards) Co-Brand and In-flight Merchandise, IndiGo said, “We have witnessed an encouraging response and demand for Ka-Ching cards ever since the launch. Through our partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank, we will be able to offer more value on spends by accumulation of 6E Reward points across flight bookings, dining and hotel bookings amongst other transactions. We will continue to strive towards bringing in more such customer delights for our passengers as they fly onboard our lean, clean, flying machine.”