'Lakiro' to be the First Gujarati Film to Launch NFTs

Title track of 'Lakiro' which has hit more than 2 million hits on youtube and the conversations around the film have already crossed 35 million views across platforms. Music is composed by Parth Bharat Thakkar and Lyrics given by Chirag Tripathi and Tushar Shukla . Parth Bharat Thakkar has added the flavor of Jazz with our Indian beats. This is the first time where Jazz has been used in such an extensive way. This is going to be Warner Music India’s first regional album.