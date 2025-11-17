Laughter Chefs: India's #1 non-fiction show – The perfect platform for winning brand recipes

From salt to e-commerce, paints to perfumes – brands across categories are savouring remarkable success by partnering with India’s funniest and most flavourful non-fiction show.

With two blockbuster seasons behind it, Laughter Chefs on Colors and JioHotstar stands as the undisputed leader of non-fiction entertainment — reaching a phenomenal 250+ million viewers nationwide and delivering 200 billion minutes of content consumption on television. It delivered 2X higher viewership than KBC (2024), 1.6X higher than Indian Idol (2024), and surpassed India’s Best Dancer across all key cohorts.

The show’s unique blend of fun, food, and frenzy has made it a family favourite across demographics, engaging male, female, and youth audiences alike during weekend prime time. But the show’s real magic lies not just in its entertainment value — it’s in the organic, high-impact brand storytelling it enables. Brand partners have leveraged the show’s distinctive narrative, dynamic cast, and relatable format to engage audiences authentically, turning content story into memorable moments of seamless brand narrative.

A Winning Platform for Brand Partnerships

From seamless integration to standout brand storytelling, Laughter Chefs delivers a creative playground that drives real returns for marketers.

Quick commerce major Flipkart too found the perfect stage for its 10-minute delivery promise. “Laughter Chefs S2 offered a sharp, contextual platform to bring Flipkart Minute’s proposition of vegetables at Rs 79 delivered in 10 minutes to life,” said Arun Jayaraman, director – brand marketing, Flipkart Minutes. “The show’s high-energy format, featuring celebrities navigating everyday cooking hurdles, mirrored real-world use cases in an entertaining, authentic way. This integration wasn’t just product placement—it embedded our brand promise into the narrative, enhancing relevance and leveraging JioStar’s audience connect to position Flipkart Minutes as a timely solution for life’s unscripted moments.”

“Partnering with Laughter Chefs Season 2 allowed us to paint the screen with color, creativity, and cheer. The collaboration brought Berger’s vibrant personality to life and strengthened our bond with audiences,” said a spokesperson from Berger Paints. According to a Unomer report, the brand recorded a 1.12X rise in consideration and a 1.19X lift in purchase intent, reaffirming Berger’s 100 years of trust as a modern, reliable choice for every home.

For fragrance and home care brands Pour Home and ENVY, the collaboration amplified presence and resonance. “In a show where laughter and personality took centre stage, our brands brought their own spark of confidence and freshness. The integration felt organic and engaging,” shared Saurabh Gupta, MD and CEO of Pour Home and ENVY.

The partnership drove significant brand lifts: ENVY saw a 1.28X jump in awareness and 1.82X in purchase intent, while Pour Home recorded 1.81X growth in awareness and 1.13X in intent to purchase.

Even staples like Catch Salt & Spices found flavourful resonance with audiences through in-content storytelling, achieving 1.07X growth in brand awareness, 1.17X higher brand consideration, and 1.09X lift in purchase intent.

The Recipe for Success

The show's effectiveness stems from its unique positioning at the intersection of entertainment and everyday relatability. Celebrity contestants tackling challenges create natural touchpoints for brands across categories. The integration opportunities span associate sponsorships, powered-by segments, and contextual placements that feel native to the show's narrative.

What’s Next?

As Laughter Chefsreturns with a Season 3 on November 22, 2025, the excitement is already building. Featuring new celebrity pairings, unexpected twists, and laugh-out-loud culinary challenges, the show continues to promise both mass entertainment and unparalleled brand engagement opportunities.

For marketers aiming to engage millions across men, women, and youth, Laughter Chefs stands as the #1 go-to destination that delivers on every metric of success — aligned with JioStar’s R.A.C.E. Framework: Reach, Attention, Context, and Effectiveness.

It’s the perfect recipe where creativity meets conversion, ensuring that when brands partner with India’s top non-fiction show, success is always on the menu.