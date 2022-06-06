Leading Entertainment & Lifestyle Platform Pinkvilla Celebrates Launch of its Second Regional Offering Pinkvilla Telugu

Commenting on the launch of Pinkvilla Telugu, Founder and CEO Nandini Shenoy stated, “Our vision has always been to incorporate and offer the most trending and relatable content for a pan-India and global audience. Tollywood continues to produce exceptional content-driven cinema and blockbuster movies, with the Telugu OTT space also booming. And hence, as a leader in the space of entertainment, Pinkvilla Telugu was a natural next step for us, with a massive regional audience base to cater to. As we expand our content expertise, we continue to build on our goal to bring the most accessible, in -demand content to the people, in their language of choice, which has played a key role in our monumental growth journey.”