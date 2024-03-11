LEGO® Brand Days unveils over 125 new launches and expands range to over 500 sets in India

Bhavana Mandon, the country manager for LEGO® India, emphasises the brand's commitment to providing options that align with the varied interests of both children and adults. Mandon states, “Every child (and adult) is unique in their own way with their own set of likes and dislikes through which they express their personality! Some love supercars and vehicles, some love the vastness and thrill of space, some love exploring engineering, motion and physics, some the fantasy worlds of Ninjas, Harry Potter and Star Wars, while others love gaming or role-playing real-life heroes or fashion, princesses and castles. There is no one-size-fits-all! But the versatility of the LEGO® System in PLAY – allows us to unify these passions with a single medium of expression – the humble LEGO® Brick! The LEGO® Brand Days is our attempt to showcase the width of these passions available to children and adults in India!”