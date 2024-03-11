LEGO® Brand Days unveils over 125 new launches and expands range to over 500 sets in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
From Ninjago action mechs to City police islands, LEGO® unveils a diverse array of 2024 new launches in its largest-ever assortment.
In a bid to reinforce the role of PLAY in daily life and meet the growing demand for international bestsellers, the LEGO® Group is set to showcase its largest assortment ever, featuring more than 500 sets during the LEGO® Brand Days. The event, scheduled to run from the 9th to the 24th of March, will introduce over 125 new launches across various platforms, including Hamleys, Amazon, Flipkart, Toycra, FirstCry, and local toy stores.
The assortment spans a wide range of themes, catering to diverse age groups and interests. Homegrown themes such as LEGO® DUPLO, Classic, Creator 3-in-1, City, Friends, Technic, Icons, and Ninjago will be featured alongside partnership themes like LEGO® STAR WARS, Harry Potter, MARVEL, DC, Disney Princess, Minecraft, Jurassic World, and more. This brings the total number of active LEGO® themes in India to over 25.
Bhavana Mandon, the country manager for LEGO® India, emphasises the brand's commitment to providing options that align with the varied interests of both children and adults. Mandon states, “Every child (and adult) is unique in their own way with their own set of likes and dislikes through which they express their personality! Some love supercars and vehicles, some love the vastness and thrill of space, some love exploring engineering, motion and physics, some the fantasy worlds of Ninjas, Harry Potter and Star Wars, while others love gaming or role-playing real-life heroes or fashion, princesses and castles. There is no one-size-fits-all! But the versatility of the LEGO® System in PLAY – allows us to unify these passions with a single medium of expression – the humble LEGO® Brick! The LEGO® Brand Days is our attempt to showcase the width of these passions available to children and adults in India!”
Highlighting the breadth of interests covered by LEGO® Brand Days, Mandon points out themes ranging from supercars, space exploration, engineering, motion, physics, fantasy worlds, and gaming, to real-life heroes, fashion, princesses, and castles.
Some of the highly anticipated new launches include Ninjago and Marvel Action Mechs, Technic pull-back Cars, LEGO® Dune Ornithopter from the Dune Movies, Polaroid One-Step Camera, City Police Prison Island, Creator 3-in-1 Red Dragon, Retro Camera and Roller Skate, Friends Vintage Fashion and Karaoke Party sets, and LEGO® Space-themed Launches featuring the LEGO Creator Space Astronaut, City Modular Space Station, Friends Space Base and Rocket, Technic Rover, and Classic Space Missions."
LEGO® Brand Days is live from the 9th to the 24th of March on Hamleys.in, Amazon.in, Toycra.com, Firstcry.com and Flipkart.com, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to explore more than 125 new launches. Prices for these sets start from INR 449. For more details, click here.