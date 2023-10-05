Legrand India's Allzy: A Mass Market Triumph

Driving brand in the mass segment:

The evolving consumer behavior and the vast potential of the mass market provided Legrand with an excellent opportunity to venture into this segment. Legrand is a renowned brand in the premium segment. To build awareness among the mass category segment, it is using the strength of its retail network, penetrated across India. Through the Allzy on-ground activation, the brand is ensuring the placement of Allzy on the entire retail network and expanding it further in the remote areas of the country. Along with this activation, it has kicked off a 360-degree awareness campaign with a hyperlocal approach through OOH, TV, and Digital/OTT. LeGrand has primarily adopted a digital-centric strategy in urban areas, leveraging the extensive visibility to effectively reach the mass market in these regions. Complementing this digital focus, the brand has also strategically cultivated grassroots awareness in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Through well-executed campaigns, LeGrand successfully emphasized its tangible presence in these cities and incentivized customers to engage by visiting its stores.