LG's innovative SRK-driven campaign for OLED redefines marketing norms in the digital era

Navigating the intricacies of branded content engagement proves increasingly complex for global brands, walking the fine line between adherence to guidelines and ensuring brand safety. In response, LG, a player in the electronics industry, devised a campaign that goes beyond traditional norms, exemplifying the crucial need for unorthodox thinking in the current marketing environment.

At the core of this strategic shift was the use of LG's brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan, whose extensive online presence, spanning over 3 billion people, became a catalyst for LG's innovative approach. Building on the success of Khan's recent films, Pathaan and Jawaan, LG embarked on a campaign that aimed to authentically engage audiences in an era characterised by fleeting attention spans.