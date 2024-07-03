Life insurance for young families: Why it’s important

For instance, term life insurance can be paired with riders like accidental death benefit, which provides an extra sum assured in the event of accidental death. Critical illness and terminal illness riders offer financial support during health emergencies. The critical illness rider provides coverage for specified critical illnesses and helps eliminate the financial burden associated with treatments. Similarly, the terminal illness rider offers a lump sum payout upon diagnosis of a terminal disease for peace of mind during difficult times. Additionally, the permanent disability rider is designed to waive future premiums in the event of a permanent disability. This can ensure continued coverage despite unforeseen circumstances.