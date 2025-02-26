Lifebuoy lights up the Maha Kumbh Mela for its relaunch

Lifebuoy just made waves—no, scratch that—lit up the skies at the Maha Kumbh Mela! One of India’s most trusted soap brands took a high-tech leap with a breathtaking drone show, marking its transition from ‘illness protection’ to ‘skin protection.’

Advertisment

So, what went down?

Picture this: The night sky over Prayagraj, buzzing with thousands at the Maha Kumbh. Suddenly, hundreds of drones take flight, painting dazzling formations—the iconic red bar, new skin protection benefits, and bold messaging that signals Lifebuoy’s next big move. It wasn’t just a spectacle; it was storytelling at scale, and the crowd loved it! Smartphones lit up as people captured the moment, awestruck by the fusion of tradition and tech.

The drone show drew thousands of onlookers, who were particularly engaged with the dynamic storytelling that showcased Lifebuoy’s transformation in a compelling way.

What’s next for Lifebuoy?

This is just the beginning! The Maha Kumbh event wasn’t just about the wow factor—it was a power move to cement Lifebuoy’s new identity. And they’ve got more! Enter Bollywood’s biggest icon—Shah Rukh Khan. His partnership with the brand adds star power to this transformation, making the message stronger than ever.

Safe to say, Lifebuoy isn’t just changing the game—it’s rewriting the rules. Keep an eye out, because this relaunch is going to be unmissable!





