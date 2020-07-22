Lifestyle Powerhouse – Femina.in strengthens its content portfolio with unique offerings

When asked about how Femina has tackled the preferential shift of readers during this pandemic, Lamba shared, “Since its inception, Femina has always kept the interests of Indian women at the core of every thought-driven piece of content or activity. During this pandemic, we shape-shifted our content to adopt a more personalized and holistic approach in our offerings that has resonated phenomenally with our audience. In the initial phase of this cycle of change, we increased our production around the categories of food, health and wellness as we saw interest piqued in these respective domains.”