Liver forever: A nationwide call to protect liver health

In a world grappling with the silent yet devastating epidemic of fatty liver disease, the Liver Forever campaign emerges as a beacon of hope, championing liver health as the foundation of metabolic well-being. At its core, this initiative underscores the undeniable link between fatty liver, insulin resistance, and metabolic disorders, bringing much-needed awareness to an issue that remains dangerously overlooked.

India, home to the highest prevalence of diabetes, also carries the burden of fatty liver disease, with 75% of Type 2 diabetes patients and 90% of obese individuals unknowingly affected. With no noticeable symptoms until it progresses to irreversible conditions like cirrhosis or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), fatty liver remains a silent killer. Worse still, the lack of accessible, non-invasive, and cost-effective screening tools leaves millions undiagnosed.

The Liver Forever campaign, operating under the banner “Liver Health Can’t Wait”, tackles this crisis through a multi-pronged approach. Partnering with healthcare professionals (HCPs), the initiative focuses on educating patients through audio-visual aids, demystifying fatty liver, its risk factors, and the crucial role of lifestyle modifications.

A defining feature of the campaign is free liver screening camps across India, providing instant, non-invasive liver assessments—a service typically costing ₹3,500-₹7,000—at no cost. Doctors register patients, coordinate screenings, and deliver results within minutes, ensuring early detection and timely intervention.

Going beyond diagnosis, Liver Forever offers personalized dietary, physiotherapy, and metabolic care consultations, equipping individuals with tailored strategies to combat fatty liver and reclaim their health.

With every screening, every consultation, and every life empowered, Liver Forever is rewriting the narrative on metabolic health—because when it comes to the liver, waiting is not an option.