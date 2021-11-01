Livguard celebrates those who ensure our festivities remain uninterrupted

The latest campaign showcases the effort of their Service Engineers who work round the clock to ensure that the festivities of the customers remain uninterrupted.
Diwali is all about giving joy, sharing sweets and making memories that last for a lifetime. But there are people who are committed to make the festival brighter for others, ensuring others happiness as much as their own. When someone goes out of their way to help us or anyone, we must acknowledge and celebrate their noble efforts. This Diwali it is all about celebrating them.
Livguard is one of the leading energy storage solutions company in India. The brand envisions a better tomorrow by providing masses with efficient sources of energy storage that includes inverters, inverter batteries, car batteries, Lithium, Solar solutions.
This Diwali, Livguard decided to go beyond the regular Diwali greetings and celebrate the ones who make our festival brighter. They have dedicated their Diwali campaign which showcases the effort of their Service Engineers who work round the clock to ensure that the festivities of the customers remain uninterrupted, even if it means that they have to sacrifice theirs. This ad is an ode to their undisputed work ethics and responsibility towards the customers. The engineer potrayed in the film ensures that old couple gets their light back by repairing the inverter and also ends up booking another service while he is there. When the old couple concernedly asks about the Diwali plans of the service engineer, that "Pehle apno ke Ghar, fir apne Ghar" phrase brings out the feeling of togetherness. Livguard has tried to convey the message of a wholesome celebration of festivities and the people who make everyday lifestyle possible with their services towards the customers.
Livguard conveyed the essence of this Festival, celebrate those because of whom we celebrate without any worry. The sweetest conversation between the service provider and customers is hard to miss. And it's all because they truly believe, "Apno ki Diwali banana hi Diwali manana hai".*