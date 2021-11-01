Livguard celebrates those who ensure our festivities remain uninterrupted

This Diwali, Livguard decided to go beyond the regular Diwali greetings and celebrate the ones who make our festival brighter. They have dedicated their Diwali campaign which showcases the effort of their Service Engineers who work round the clock to ensure that the festivities of the customers remain uninterrupted, even if it means that they have to sacrifice theirs. This ad is an ode to their undisputed work ethics and responsibility towards the customers. The engineer potrayed in the film ensures that old couple gets their light back by repairing the inverter and also ends up booking another service while he is there. When the old couple concernedly asks about the Diwali plans of the service engineer, that "Pehle apno ke Ghar, fir apne Ghar" phrase brings out the feeling of togetherness. Livguard has tried to convey the message of a wholesome celebration of festivities and the people who make everyday lifestyle possible with their services towards the customers.