Lotte Chocopie asserts ‘India’s No. 1 Choco Pie’ status in Delhi

In one of the biggest mascot-based brand engagement drives, Lotte Choco Pie interacts with consumers using 250 Lotte Choco Pie Men across 3 days in Delhi’s prime localities and hangouts.
Over the years we have witnessed numerous engagement drives conducted by brands. Brand engagement drives are often one of the ways to build brand recognition and improve recall value amongst consumers. To be effective, a well curated campaign is capable of bringing out optimum results. Lotte India did just that – between April 2 and April 4 in Delhi.
Using the Lotte Choco Pie Man as the heart of its campaign, Lotte India also used innovative QR based games and hashtag activities that helped achieve effective engagement with their consumers. With 250 Lotte Choco Pie men each of the 3 days, spread across length and breadth of Delhi city, consumers could hardly miss noticing any of them.
Front page newspaper ads (Delhi Times, HT City) on Mar 31, Apr 1 set the tone for the arrival of these Lotte Choco Pie Men in Delhi - encouraging the readers to meet and interact with the mascots, take selfies and also get to win exciting gift hampers. These print ads also had QR game codes which helped in building brand engagement and generating website traffic. Post playing the game, users shared their scores thru FB and Twitter. Unique QR codes helped Lotte India to measure response from these print ads. With over 2000 engagements through the print campaign, the precursor ads provided the right head start for the campaign.
The campaign flagged off its offline leg of the engagement drive on April 2 with 250 Lotte Choco Pie Men stationed at various prime locations in Delhi. These Pie Men further interacted with consumers, getting selfies clicked and posted on social media platforms (FB, Instagram) with the hashtags - #PawriWithLotteChocoPie and #MeAndLotteChocoPieMan. Consumers also made use of the QR game codes to scan and play an exciting Lotte Choco Pie game.
Additionally, 30 lookwalkers roamed around prime market locations in these 3 days and sampled Lotte Choco Pie and distributed leaflets – which highlighted brand benefits.
The engagement drive generated significant eyeballs with over 25000+ direct engagements achieved using hashtags and gameplays.
“We were looking to assert our category leadership position in our No. 1 market, Delhi. We also wanted to imprint ‘Lotte = Chocopie’ onto our consumers. The activity helped us do that exactly in a very meaningful and engaging way using online & offline means. We hope to scale this activity to other metros shortly” says Venkatesh Parthasarathy, Marketing Head, Lotte India.
The above activity to boost consumer engagement with Lotte Choco Pie in Delhi was spot on. The objective of imprinting Lotte India’s leadership position in the Choco Pie category, using print and on ground activation was achieved effectively. The large number of impressions and engagements that the campaign clocked, showcase the activity’s success.