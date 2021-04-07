Lotte Chocopie asserts ‘India’s No. 1 Choco Pie’ status in Delhi

Front page newspaper ads (Delhi Times, HT City) on Mar 31, Apr 1 set the tone for the arrival of these Lotte Choco Pie Men in Delhi - encouraging the readers to meet and interact with the mascots, take selfies and also get to win exciting gift hampers. These print ads also had QR game codes which helped in building brand engagement and generating website traffic. Post playing the game, users shared their scores thru FB and Twitter. Unique QR codes helped Lotte India to measure response from these print ads. With over 2000 engagements through the print campaign, the precursor ads provided the right head start for the campaign.