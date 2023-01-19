Mahindra launches new campaign #TogetherWeRise to promote a better future and rise for a more equal world

Mahindra refreshes its purpose of RISE through a beautiful film with a conviction that ‘only when we enable others to rise, will we rise’.
Every time the society needed a change, they stepped in and helped create a new industry. Starting off their journey in 1945, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, the flagship company of the Mahindra Group commenced with the company getting into the steel business, and over time, it expanded to 22 key industries. From bringing a revolution in the agriculture industry to being one of the key torch-bearers of the IT revolution in the country, Mahindra's focus now lies in building a better future – for not just the country and communities, but the entire world.
Holding the grip tight on the same resolution this year, Mahindra launches a new campaign video to promote a better future under Rise with Mahindra program. Mahindra has refreshed the Rise concept in response to three mega-shifts occurring around the world. The first is climate change, which is causing havoc and plunging millions of disadvantaged brethren into utter misery. Second, a wave of technological development has ushered in a new era in which we must be tech-savvy to thrive. The realisation that only businesses that are focused on ESG and technology can generate value for their stakeholders is the third ‘mega-shift.
The campaign video touches on different aspects of the future world and focuses on the fact that whatever is good for the world, is good for business. What creates value, also creates profit. What enriches the planet, can enrich the company too and businesses of the future will have to rejig their ‘purpose’ to be relevant for the times we live in. Sustainability, Women Empowerment, Gender-diversity and Purpose-led growth are the major concerns of the future world. The idea behind the campaign is to inspire and guide the future of business, through the lens of children.
Sea levels are rising and oceans are becoming warmer. Longer, more intense droughts threaten crops, wildlife and freshwater supplies. Our planet’s diversity of life is at risk from the changing climate. To adequately address this crisis Mahindra is working in that direction to reduce carbon pollution and prepare for the consequences of global warming, which we are already experiencing.
Looking at Mahindra’s achievement in this vertical – India’s 1st carbon neutral & Zero Waste to Landfill factory is the Mahindra Igatpuri plant. The first company to sign EP100 & adopt a carbon pricing model. CERO, a Mahindra Group company, is India’s first authorised vehicle recycler that has recycled around 4,000 vehicles in F22. Mahindra Ag North America’s (MAgNA) Houston facilities recently switched to 100% renewable energy. Mahindra Lifespaces becomes India’s first net-zero energy home development project. Mahindra Heavy Engines – First Indian company to be EP100. Mahindra planted 1.3 m trees under project Haryali taking the total tree count to 20.65 m last year. M&M becomes the first Indian automobile & components company to be included in the world index of DJSI for the 2nd consecutive year; Tech Mahindra also included for the 8th consecutive year.
Mahindra’s campaign #TogetherWeRise also talks about Diversity & Inclusion and Women Empowerment. Looking at Mahindra’s initiative in this vertical – Last year Mahindra supported 1.5 L girls under Project Nanhi Kali, the total beneficiaries since inception is over 5 L girls. Project Prerna, aimed to support and empower Indian women in agriculture, empowered 20,000 women farmers. Promoting diversity & inclusion, the company has drawn up an inclusive policy to hire more women, members of the LGBTQIA community, veterans and persons with disability (PwD). Mahindra’s social media handles are now more inclusive, having said that, all the social media posts now carry image descriptions and closed captions to make them more accessible to PwD. The company has a very good representation of women on the shop floor, women managers & teams have worked on XUV700 & Scorpio-N projects. Mahindra is the first automotive company to have launched all-women dealerships (The first one in Delhi NCR) and an all-women automobile service workshop in Jaipur. M&M’s Chakan plant paint shop is mostly helmed by women associates and managers.
“The messaging is an outcome of the actions that we have taken within our business over more than a decade. Our intention is to be a global ESG leader through our businesses – be it through our foray into EVs, net zero residential buildings or our solar business. By refreshing the Rise messaging, we have given a contemporary voice to a 77-year-old legacy of values. We believe that every business needs to be relevant to the citizens of the future because they are the consumers of the future. You cannot have a healthy business without a healthy planet. Rise will continue to be the North Star for us to work towards creating a better planet for the citizens of the future”. - Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer, Mahindra Group.