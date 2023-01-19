Mahindra launches new campaign #TogetherWeRise to promote a better future and rise for a more equal world

“The messaging is an outcome of the actions that we have taken within our business over more than a decade. Our intention is to be a global ESG leader through our businesses – be it through our foray into EVs, net zero residential buildings or our solar business. By refreshing the Rise messaging, we have given a contemporary voice to a 77-year-old legacy of values. We believe that every business needs to be relevant to the citizens of the future because they are the consumers of the future. You cannot have a healthy business without a healthy planet. Rise will continue to be the North Star for us to work towards creating a better planet for the citizens of the future”. - Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer, Mahindra Group.