Make Big-ticket purchases at No-cost EMIs without using a Credit Card

Features & Benefits of the EMI Network Card

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card helps you make both small and big ticket purchases without any hassle. Here are some of the features & benefits of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Easy Offline and Online Shopping

The wide EMI Network includes all major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart. Croma, and many more. You can also purchase from 1.2 Lakh partner stores spread across 2,900+ cities. What’s more, you get to choose from over 1.2 million products.

Shop for up to ₹2 Lakhs

Get a pre-approved loan limit of ₹2 Lakhs on your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

No Foreclosure Charges

No charges will be levied if you choose to foreclose your loan after paying the first EMI.

Zero Down Payment

Many big-ticket items can be purchased at zero down payment to make your purchases even more affordable.

Insta Credit On EMI Card

Get Insta Credit on your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Insta Credit of up to ₹5,000 can be used to transact at over 1 million offline and online merchants. You can pay back your Insta Credit on EMIs in the next three months.

Simple Application Process

Using the 100% digital application process, you can get your EMI card instantly activated in 3 simple steps.

Flexible Repayment Tenure

Enjoy a flexible and convenient repayment tenure ranging from 3 to 24 months.

Minimal Documentation

There is little to no documentation required to validate your purchases. You will not be required to provide documents every time you shop.