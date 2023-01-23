Make Big-ticket purchases at No-cost EMIs without using a Credit Card

With the EMI Network Card you get access to Insta Credit On EMI Card which helps you make smaller payments on over 1 million merchants and websites.
The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a great option for shopping enthusiasts as it lets you shop from your favourite brands, without having to worry about payment constraints. With the EMI card, you can make purchases on EMI, that you can then conveniently pay back in monthly instalments.
Additionally, you can now pay your electricity and other bills with the help of Insta Credit facility on your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. You can make big-ticket purchases on No-Cost EMIs on a number of sellers and websites. Additionally, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card also comes with a pre-approved loan of up to ₹2 Lakhs. Indian citizens between the ages of 21 and 60 with a steady source of income are eligible to apply for this card.
You can apply online for this Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card quite easily and quickly. Here’s how you can apply for a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card:
Step 1: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option on our app or website.
Step 2: Select your profession, date of birth, enter your registered mobile number and your name as mentioned in your PAN Card. Go through the terms and conditions and accept them to proceed.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Next’ option.
Step 4: Validate the transaction by entering the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.
Once you’ve received your approved EMI Card offer, you would be required to enter a few details, complete your KYC verification process, and pay the application fee of ₹530. As the last step, you would be required to authorise the e-mandate process. And, that’s about it!
Step 1: Visit your preferred Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partner store
Step 2: Choose the products that you’d like to purchase.
Step 3: Request a representative from the store to activate the in-store financing facility.
Step 4: You’ll be given a Bajaj Finserv in-store financing application form. Fill in the required details and submit the required documents to set up your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.
The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card helps you make both small and big ticket purchases without any hassle. Here are some of the features & benefits of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.
The wide EMI Network includes all major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart. Croma, and many more. You can also purchase from 1.2 Lakh partner stores spread across 2,900+ cities. What’s more, you get to choose from over 1.2 million products.
Get a pre-approved loan limit of ₹2 Lakhs on your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.
No charges will be levied if you choose to foreclose your loan after paying the first EMI.
Many big-ticket items can be purchased at zero down payment to make your purchases even more affordable.
Get Insta Credit on your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Insta Credit of up to ₹5,000 can be used to transact at over 1 million offline and online merchants. You can pay back your Insta Credit on EMIs in the next three months.
Using the 100% digital application process, you can get your EMI card instantly activated in 3 simple steps.
Enjoy a flexible and convenient repayment tenure ranging from 3 to 24 months.
There is little to no documentation required to validate your purchases. You will not be required to provide documents every time you shop.
The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card comes with a host of exclusive offers and deals that make shopping even more exciting. With this Card, you can make purchases at over 1 Lakh partner stores, including Big Bazaar, Pepperfry, Poorvika Mobiles, Croma and much more. You can also use your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card on a number of e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, etc. and buy your favourite products on no-cost EMIs.
The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a great card to have if you’re an avid shopper as it helps you convert your purchases into easy EMIs. You’ll also get access to Insta Credit On EMI Card which helps you make smaller payments on over 1 million merchants and websites. With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can access a number of exclusive offers and deals that will help you make smarter purchases.