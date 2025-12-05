Making a difference podcast: Here’s how Havells is capturing the pulse of India’s built-environment visionaries

Every now and then, a content format arrives that feels refreshing because it lets people talk, think and explain the ideas behind their work. Havells has stepped into that space with the launch of Making a Difference, or Making A Difference podcast, its new long-form podcast series designed to bring together voices that influence how India builds, designs, preserves and reimagines the world around it.

The intention is simple. India has a rich community of architects, designers, cultural custodians, wellness experts, chefs and creative professionals whose ideas often spark larger movements. Making a Difference brings these voices together in a space where they can speak openly about challenges, opportunities and the thinking that drives their work. Havells positions the series as a knowledge-first initiative that encourages thoughtful conversation and honest storytelling.

This approach aligns naturally with Havells’ presence across professional and creative ecosystems. The company is deeply rooted in industries where design, architecture, construction and lifestyle practices play a significant role. Making a Difference allows Havells to bring this community together through stories that inform, inspire and encourage learning.

A debut rooted in legacy and modern relevance

The series opened on 16 November 2025 with a guest who perfectly reflects what Making a Difference stands for: Her Highness Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Maharani of Baroda. The premiere episode explores how heritage can evolve alongside contemporary India, balancing preservation with reinvention. Much of the discussion centres on the Lakshmi Vilas Palace, a landmark that continues to shape India’s architectural and cultural identity.

The conversation also touched on the power of lighting in protecting and reinterpreting heritage. Her Highness commended Havells for illuminating key sites in Delhi, including Humayun’s Tomb, Old Fort and the Aga Khan Museum. She noted that thoughtful lighting can redefine how people experience history and expressed openness to exploring future collaborations between Lakshmi Vilas Palace and Havells.

A monthly guest list that keeps the the conversation evolving

To maintain a steady rhythm of engagement, a new episode will be released every month. The upcoming lineup includes leaders from architecture, wellness, food, heritage and culture.

Each guest adds a new dimension to the Making a Difference philosophy. Some bring design expertise, some contribute cultural perspective, while others offer insight into how India’s creative industries adapt to change. The consistent thread is the value of experience and the belief that every voice featured has actively made a difference in its field.

A multi-platform distribution strategy

The podcast is available on YouTube through the dedicated Making a Difference Havells Podcast channel, as well as on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. To support shareability and quick discovery, Havells also circulates short clips across YouTube Shorts, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

How the leadership sees it

Mr Parag Bhatnagar, executive president, Havells India, says, “I am thrilled to introduce our new podcast, Making a Difference. In this series, one will explore the journeys of leaders and trailblazers who have redefined industries, inspired and truly made a difference in their own way. At Havells, we believe leadership goes beyond product innovation; it’s about shaping conversations that drive the industries of tomorrow. Making a Difference is a strategic initiative that reflects our commitment to creating platforms where ideas converge, expertise is shared, and new possibilities emerge.”

Mr Rohit Kapoor, EVP, brand and marcom, Havells India, adds, “In today’s dynamic landscape, the ability to connect, collaborate, and co-create is more critical than ever to build and strengthen the brand. Making a Difference Podcast reflects Havells’ commitment to knowledge-driven engagement, continuous learning and community building. The podcast series enables Havells to extend its brand narrative beyond traditional advertising by engaging audiences through authentic stories, expert insights, and value-driven conversations, ultimately reinforcing brand trust and thought leadership.”

Making A Difference podcast gives listeners the chance to understand not just what creators do, but why they do it. It invites audiences into the minds of people who are shaping India’s professional and cultural identity. By sharing their stories, the series encourages a deeper appreciation of the thought and effort behind projects that often set benchmarks for the next generation.