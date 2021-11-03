Making a futuristic stride in the tyre ecosystem, JK Tyre launches ‘Smart Tyres: Tyre With A Brain’

In a country like India, maintenance of your vehicle is a laid-back task. Especially when it comes to one of the most important but highly-neglected part i.ethe tyres. The role of a tyre has traditionally been defined as mere ‘wheels’, neglecting its impact on the overall performance and health of the vehicle. And with cars and bikes today being equipped with technologically advanced features, in terms ofinnovation in tyre ecosystem,we’ve been behind the times. To change this obsolete ideology, one of the leading tyre manufactures in India, JK Tyre has made a futuristic stride with its new product – Smart Tyre: Tyre With ABrain.