Making a futuristic stride in the tyre ecosystem, JK Tyre launches ‘Smart Tyres: Tyre With A Brain’

With cutting-edge technology and inbuilt sensors, The Smart Tyre gives the rider real-time updates on the pressure and temperature on their smartphones.
In a country like India, maintenance of your vehicle is a laid-back task. Especially when it comes to one of the most important but highly-neglected part i.ethe tyres. The role of a tyre has traditionally been defined as mere ‘wheels’, neglecting its impact on the overall performance and health of the vehicle. And with cars and bikes today being equipped with technologically advanced features, in terms ofinnovation in tyre ecosystem,we’ve been behind the times. To change this obsolete ideology, one of the leading tyre manufactures in India, JK Tyre has made a futuristic stride with its new product – Smart Tyre: Tyre With ABrain.
With cutting-edge technology and inbuilt sensors, Smart Tyre gives the rider real-time updates on the pressure and temperature on their smartphones. This could resolve future breakdowns, reduce fuel and maintenance cost, which can ultimately lead to serene driving experience, improved vehicle health and less accidents.
To spread awareness about the launch, the brand has released an impactful campaign that has successfully positioned it as one of the pioneers in the industry. It is in sync with the brand’s philosophy of driving innovation that aims to establish JK Tyre as a new-age tech driven brand that understands the pulse of its customers and is in line with the shift in customer preference towards connectivity and smart devices.As part of the campaign, the brand has released an ad film featuring NarainKarthikeyan, India’s first Formula One driver.
The film showcases Kartik in an avant-garde setting and highlights the new offering in a visually striking format. The selection of the protagonist here is interesting as Kartikis a moto-enthusiast and an icon in the industry. The campaign shows him trusting JK Tyre’s future of mobility – Smart Tyre and adapting it in his every day journey –a never-like-before ride with an improved experience in an ever-changing environment.
Talking about the commercial, Srinivasu Allaphan, director - sales & marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “Our new TVC aligns with JK Tyre’s philosophy of driving innovation and excellence in the tyre industry. We have had a long-standing relationship with NarainKarthikeyan and the new TVC intersperse his spirit of excellence, performance, and endurance. Through this new TVC, we have highlighted the importance and benefits of our SMART TYRE and how it provides innovation exemplified for total control, utmost safety, and delivers excellent performance. With this, we hope to build a strong brand connect and strengthen our position in the category.”
Moving to the impact of the campaign; the video saw 3.2 million views on the day of the launch on YouTube. Overall, till now it has gathered over 48 million views. Further, the brand leveraged influencers like Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Anirudh Ravichander, Badshah, Arunita Kanjilal and Mani J to spread the word. Collectively, through influencers, the brand reached an additional 113 million. Such colossal reach clearly showcases the gravitas of the campaign and its connect with the audience.
With a brilliantly ideated and successfully executed campaign, the brand has created quite a noise. The move to a connected tomorrow, especially in reference to the tyre ecosystem, is a commendable move by the brand. This is not justshowcases the brand standing true to its proportion but also is massive leap in the development and advancement within the industry. Moreover, it is crucial to equip our vehicles with the best, safe and connected technology – all of which the brand offers.