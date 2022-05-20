MamaXpert promotes selfcare during motherhood days through their campaign video

The campaign was further supported with a specially created campaign hub where pregnant women, as well as mothers, could share advice on self-care with other pregnant women. MamaXpert didn’t just want to create a story, but also support it with an activity that bought about a sense of community among pregnant women. The landing page aptly titled ‘The Mother Board’ let women share their pieces of personal advice in a short, simple way so that it acts as an easy reference point for pregnant women.