Marketing visionary's Premier League affair: A conversation with Manu Kumar

The Premier League, a football spectacle that has taken the world by storm, ignites an unparalleled passion among fans across the globe. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the quiet corners of Chennai, India stands as one of the most fervent markets for this football extravaganza. In this exclusive interview, we uncover the fervour that burns within a leading marketer in the Indian automotive space and share in their unwavering love for the Premier League while relishing in the cherished sporting moments that have been etched into their soul.