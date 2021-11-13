Mastercard and Citi India seemed to have cracked the Diwali campaign code

2. Personalized Focus on the Artists

What made the campaign really stand out is the fact that it integrated Citi India Mastercard as the enabler of good times, in a way that was personalized and unique to the characteristics of the influencers. For example, Shivesh Bhatia, baker extraordinaire and influencer, had the campaign idea of ‘uninterrupted’ woven into his feed post for the campaign- the video also featured his dog, Yoda, which helped his audience connect even more with the content. This personalization was followed through and through with the long list of influencers attached with this campaign: including Kamiya Jani, Rohina, Arjun Kanungo. Employing the unique characteristics of these influencers helped the brands grasp on passion points most of us could relate to: be it about retail or travel, food or fashion. The relatability factor brought the viewer closer to their own experiences with respect to what they were watching.