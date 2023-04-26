Maximizing Your Amazon SEO: A Beginner’s Guide

Maher Ghazal, Chief Growth Officer at PiWheel, sheds light on how eCommerce businesses can track the full customer journey on Amazon and use data signals to optimise content, tell compelling stories and take faster informed business decisions.
Here’s a quick take on Amazon content.
What you need:
Keywords
These are the words and phrases your customers are using to search for products in your category.
What you do:
Optimise product detail page content
Tune your content to match the language your customers are using to search within your category, increasing your relevance in the ‘eyes’ of the search algorithms, and helping your products climb the search results ranks.
What you get:
Higher organic search rank and conversions
The goal of content optimisation is to drive your products higher in the organic search rankings by demonstrating their relevance to customer’s specific search terms. Once they’ve clicked on your product, the motivational power of your fabulous product detail page content will inspire them to purchase.
What you measure:
Organic share of voice
You’ll measure the effectiveness of your optimised content by how much your organic share of voice increases, i.e., the proportion of unbranded and branded searches that are “won” by your product (when a shopper clicks on your product after their search).
Let’s climb those search ranks.
One of the best parts of our job is helping clients tackle work that can get them big results without big budgets. That usually starts with helping them make the most of what they already own: content.
Not only is great content essential to reinforcing key messages about your products and converting customers at the moment of truthuthit’s also an essential component of a strong SEO strategy.
Nearly three quarters of all shopper's head to Amazon to learn more about a product before making a buying decision. More than a quarter of shoppers browsing in retail stores say they go to Amazon.com while they’re shopping in the store to research products, reviews, and competitive pricing. More than half of Amazon shoppers start their product search on Amazon.
As a brand owner and advertiser, you can take that as clear evidence that your products are getting scoped on Amazon at every stage of the purchase funnel. Which means no matter how carefully coiffured your content looks in other channels, if your Amazon content isn’t keeping pace and showing up in organic search results, you’re losing business.
Just like Google, Amazon has developed a proprietary ranking system that governs which products show up and in what order when your prospective customer types “lip balm” in the search bar (or any other keyword or keyword phrase).
When it comes to Amazon content and SEO, brands need a “first page or bust” mentality. In fact, “how do I get on the first page of search results?” is the top question we get from new clients on this theme.
You’ve got two ways to do it:
You can pay for sponsored placement through a Sponsored Product or Sponsored Brand campaign. (More on that in our Paid Search Overview.)
2. You can win organic placement by tickling the fancy of the Amazon search algorithm with product listings that are optimised for its ranking criteria.
A savvy ecommerce strategy will include both strategies, but here, we’re focused on what you can do to earn your wins before you start paying for them.
So let’s talk ground rules. Amazon’s A9 search algorithm judges against a variety of manageable factors that we organise into “primary” or “secondary” based on influence.
Primary
- Sales velocity
- Relevant content
- Product price
- Product availability
Secondary
- Fulfillment method (priority is given to FBA)
- Reviews
- Premium content (A+ Content and Enhanced Branded Content)
- Promotions
- Advertising spend
Amazon is famously customer obsessed, and we can reframe these criteria by simply thinking in terms of what will make the most delightful, straightforward shopping experience for customers.