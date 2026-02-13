McVitie’s ‘Shuru Kisne Kiya’ campaign celebrates the mystery of Indian rituals and a 186-year legacy

McVitie’s, the brand that created the world’s first Digestive biscuit, has launched a new campaign titled Shuru Kisne Kiya?. Conceptualised by LOM Worldwide, the TVC moves away from conventional advertising tropes to celebrate the small, everyday habits that uniquely define Indian life.

As a globally iconic brand with 186 years of craftsmanship, McVitie’s draws on its rich heritage to deepen its connection with Indian consumers by spotlighting the shared culture of the Indian household. The campaign playfully explores the origins of familiar Indian rituals — from refusing to peel plastic off new car seats and double-checking locks to squeezing the last bit of toothpaste or the customary dahi-cheeni. While the beginnings of these habits remain a mystery, one origin story is certain: McVitie’s started the original Digestive biscuit.

Through a series of relatable “Indianisms,” including reserving seats with handkerchiefs, leaving shoes outside, and the timeless ritual of dunking biscuits into tea, the film positions McVitie’s as an intrinsic part of India’s daily rhythm. The narrative blends nostalgia, humour, and cultural insight to reinforce the brand’s authentic legacy while celebrating its place in contemporary Indian homes.

Pawan Jagnik, Head of Marketing – India, pladis Global, said, “Through the Shuru Kisne Kiya? campaign, we’re not only celebrating our heritage but also igniting conversations around origins, authenticity, and the joy of traditions that bring people together. What makes this especially meaningful for us is that McVitie’s Digestives are proudly made in India, for India, carrying forward the same love, trust, and craftsmanship that have defined the brand for generations.”

Krittika Marwaha, Founder, LOM Worldwide, added, “This is more than just an ad — it feels like a shared memory rediscovered. The campaign is a quiet celebration of everyday rituals told through insights so familiar that everyone sees themselves in the story. Shuru Kisne Kiya? has become deeply personal for many, and it has been a privilege to tell this Indian story in a truly original way.”

Commenting on the creative insight, Dalip Daniel, Chief Creative Officer, LOM Worldwide, said, “We drew inspiration from the simple, everyday behaviours that bind Indian households together. These rituals are passed down almost like gestures of affection. While no one knows who started them, we certainly know who started the original Digestive — McVitie’s.”

The campaign is already resonating strongly with audiences across television and digital platforms, generating widespread relatability and conversation. Its culturally rooted humour and everyday observations have helped the brand stand out, driving notable engagement and renewed consumer interest.

Crucially, Shuru Kisne Kiya? marks a defining moment for McVitie’s, reinforcing brand recall and reasserting its presence after a relatively quiet period. By tapping into universally recognised Indian experiences, the campaign is rebuilding emotional connection and strengthening memory structures around the brand. As McVitie’s heads into 2026, the platform signals a confident, culturally relevant resurgence for the category pioneer.