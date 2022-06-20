MGID: Helping Publishers Protect Users from Malicious Ads

MGID protects publishers against bad ads with advanced technology, custom in-house solutions and a dedicated moderation team.
Malicious ads are far more than just blatantly unpleasant or graphic content. They are whatever the publisher deems unsuitable for their users or a real danger to their devices.
Malvertising, misleading or cloaked ads and inappropriate content all carry the penalty of a tarnished reputation for the publisher, if they were to appear in their inventory. For users, some of these ads are predatory, while others are downright damaging. In any case, it’s best to prevent these malicious ads from ever seeing the light of day.
MGID takes it upon themselves to solve the issue of malicious ads, thus improving the ad ecosystem for all parties involved. Here's how.
MGID fights malicious and inappropriate ads on more than one front. Since brand safety is an ongoing process, using outdated and simplistic technologies simply doesn’t cut it. MGID protects publishers against bad ads with advanced technology, custom in-house solutions and a dedicated moderation team.
Advanced proprietary softwares such as GeoEdge empower ad platforms like MGID in their fight against malicious ads. GeoEdge, a top-notch security measure, scans every ad creative hosted on the platform, looking for malicious or fake ads. While its effectiveness has been proven time and time again, it comes as no surprise that MGID adds additional layers of security and protection by performing manual checks on all the ad creatives it hosts.
Safety is at the core of MGID’s platform. The company’s guidelines lay out all the rules and expectations they have regarding acceptable content. This leaves no room for non-transparent actors who are looking to abuse the publisher network. Localized, clear-cut and all-encompassing guidebooks state what can and can not be distributed on the network, ensuring the eradication of low-quality creative materials, misleading information or deceitful advertising. Guidelines are also regularly updated to mirror real-world changes in both local legislation and the advertising industry in order to accommodate the demands of a global client base.
Regardless of how far technology has advanced, nothing can replace the watchful eye of moderation teams. MGID’s moderation teams not only check ad creatives and copies but also manually review pre-landers, landing pages and offer pages. Essentially, everything users will see and may interact with after they click on an ad is subject to moderation review