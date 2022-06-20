MGID: Helping Publishers Protect Users from Malicious Ads

Safety is at the core of MGID’s platform. The company’s guidelines lay out all the rules and expectations they have regarding acceptable content. This leaves no room for non-transparent actors who are looking to abuse the publisher network. Localized, clear-cut and all-encompassing guidebooks state what can and can not be distributed on the network, ensuring the eradication of low-quality creative materials, misleading information or deceitful advertising. Guidelines are also regularly updated to mirror real-world changes in both local legislation and the advertising industry in order to accommodate the demands of a global client base.