MGID’s new AI tool, CTR Guard, improves viewable CTR by an average of 29%

MGID, the global advertising platform, today announces the launch of CTR Guard, an innovative AI-powered tool designed to combat ad fatigue and enhance digital ad performance proactively. Leveraging machine learning (ML) and generative AI (GenAI) technology, CTR Guard predicts and prevents declines in clickthrough rates (CTR), ensuring advertisers maximise the impact of their campaigns with minimal manual effort.

Advertisment

41% of marketers cite ad fatigue as one of their largest areas of concern. As consumers are exposed to the same ads repeatedly, campaign effectiveness declines rapidly with CTR dropping by an average of 15%* within a week of a campaign’s launch. Traditional A/B testing methods offer a reactive approach to address ad fatigue, but they often come too late when performance has already suffered.

Recognising this industry-wide pain point, MGID developed CTR Guard, a proactive solution that monitors campaign performance, predicts CTR drops before they occur, and automatically suggests AI-generated creatives to sustain engagement.

Unlike conventional ad optimisation tools, CTR Guard integrates cutting-edge predictive analytics and AI-generated creative development to keep campaigns fresh and engaging. The process is simple yet powerful:

Early Detection – Proprietary ML-driven algorithms analyse past and real-time campaign data to detect early signs of ad fatigue. Automated Alerts – When CTR is at risk of dropping below a critical threshold, advertisers receive instant notifications via email and dashboard alerts. AI-Powered Creative Optimisation – CTR Guard suggests three AI-generated ad creatives, optimised with imagery and headlines tailored to campaign objectives. One-Click Deployment – Advertisers can approve, modify, or reject AI-generated creatives, ensuring full control over campaign execution while significantly reducing manual effort.

Based on initial analysis, CTR Guard’s predictive model boasts 90%+ accuracy in identifying upcoming CTR declines before they significantly impact performance. By aligning AI-generated creatives with real-time audience engagement trends, CTR Guard improves viewable CTR (vCTR) by an average of 29%.

“Advertisers are in a constant battle to maintain engagement, and the traditional methods of combating ad fatigue simply aren’t fast or efficient enough,” said Kenneth López Triquell, VP of Sales at MGID. “CTR Guard represents a paradigm shift in ad optimisation, automating tedious, data-heavy tasks while keeping advertisers in complete control of their creative direction.”

While AI is at the core of MGID’s new solution human oversight remains paramount. Unlike black-box AI solutions, CTR Guard ensures advertisers retain full decision-making control, offering a transparent and user-controlled approach to AI-powered ad performance enhancement.

CTR Guard is now available to MGID advertisers worldwide. For more information, visit MGID’s blog.

Press:

For all enquiries, please contact: hello@mgidpr.com

About MGID:

MGID is a global advertising platform that helps brands and publishers succeed on the open web with innovative, AI-powered native advertising. Utilising privacy-first, AI-based technology, MGID serves high-quality, relevant ads in brand-safe environments, reaching over 1 billion unique monthly visitors. The company’s diverse ad formats — spanning native, display, and video — strike a delicate balance between user experience and performance, raising awareness for advertisers while enabling publishers to effectively monetise their audiences.

Headquartered in Santa Monica and with a global presence spanning 18 offices, MGID’s investment in technology, talent, and strategic partnerships continues to fuel its five-year streak of double-digit year-on-year growth. As MGID expands its reach across North and South America, Europe, and Asia, it remains committed to sustainable, profitable growth, continuously evolving its products to help both ends of the supply chain overcome the ever-changing challenges of the digital advertising ecosystem.