Michelin addresses Road safety with the #IndiaDrivesChange campaign

Michelin India launched the #IndiaDrivesChange campaign to raise awareness towards millions of road accidents caused due to lack of road safety measures taken by people on the road. The Twitter campaign went viral, reaching over 28 Millions people.
Conceptualized by Digitryx, the campaign targeted young Indian drivers. The campaign targeted young Indians drivers and actively encouraged them to drive keeping in mind their safety as well that of others on road thus making them the hero on the road. Celebrities such as Vijay Deverakronda, Mandira Bedi, Vikrant Massey also associated with the brand initiative and posted on their respective handles urging people to employ safe driving habits to be the hero on the road.
Gul Panag, Karanveer Bohra, and Prince Narula also promoted the idea by sharing their stories via video posts.
The twitter audience cross-pollinated the idea and encouraged others to do the same. The campaign hashtag #IndiaDrivesChange even trended for a while on twitter.
Mr. Mohan Kumar, Executive Vice President & Whole Time Director, Michelin India, said, “1.25 million ... this is the number of deaths on the roads around the world each year, aside from 50 million injured people. Besides its commitment to “sustainability” of the planet through long-lasting tire performance in terms of supreme safety until tyre end of life , Michelin is committed to increasing public safety awareness in all the markets it operates in. Wherever Michelin is present, road safety promotion programs are an important aspect of our societal commitment. In India, our #IndiaDrivesChange campaign is an endeavour towards this noble cause.”