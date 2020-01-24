Michelin addresses Road safety with the #IndiaDrivesChange campaign

Mr. Mohan Kumar, Executive Vice President & Whole Time Director, Michelin India, said, “1.25 million ... this is the number of deaths on the roads around the world each year, aside from 50 million injured people. Besides its commitment to “sustainability” of the planet through long-lasting tire performance in terms of supreme safety until tyre end of life , Michelin is committed to increasing public safety awareness in all the markets it operates in. Wherever Michelin is present, road safety promotion programs are an important aspect of our societal commitment. In India, our #IndiaDrivesChange campaign is an endeavour towards this noble cause.”