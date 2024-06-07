Milton, brings fun to kids’ tiffins and bottles with the ‘Milton Liya Kya’ campaign, this back-to-school season

This Back-to-School season, Milton, a leading name in the homeware category in India, proudly launches an extensive range of kids’ bottles and tiffins. Available in over 75+ vibrant colours and various prints, designs, compartments, shapes, and sizes, this expansive new collection ensures that customers need to look no further when it comes to buying their kids’ tiffins and bottles. The extensive range includes prints from popular characters such as Barbie, Superman, Wonder Woman, Chota Bheem, Batman, and more, bringing fun and cheer to the new school season.