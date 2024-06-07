Milton, brings fun to kids’ tiffins and bottles with the ‘Milton Liya Kya’ campaign, this back-to-school season

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Milton announces their kids' range of bottles & tiffins of over 75 colours, through a multi-channel approach by creating a viral jingle in collaboration with music sensation Yashraj Mukhate.
This Back-to-School season, Milton, a leading name in the homeware category in India, proudly launches an extensive range of kids’ bottles and tiffins. Available in over 75+ vibrant colours and various prints, designs, compartments, shapes, and sizes, this expansive new collection ensures that customers need to look no further when it comes to buying their kids’ tiffins and bottles. The extensive range includes prints from popular characters such as Barbie, Superman, Wonder Woman, Chota Bheem, Batman, and more, bringing fun and cheer to the new school season.
To announce this diverse range and grab eyeballs, Milton has introduced an engaging and relatable campaign named Milton Liya Kya. A highlight of the campaign is the launch of a new digital commercial featuring the popular Instagram music composer Yashraj Mukhate, renowned for several viral tracks along with the little wonder Shravani Sharma. To ensure widespread reach, the campaign is amplified through popular media channels, including OOH, Social Media, On- Ground and OTT platforms.
The collaboration with Yashraj Mukhate includes the creation of jingle track with use of Milton’s Kid’s tiffin and bottles as music instruments, along with the campaign message “Milton Liya Kya?” This musical composition showcases the extensive range of colours, designs, prints and cartoon characters.
The video highlights the joy and excitement that Milton’s kids’ tiffins and bottles bring to them as they gear up for the new school year. Within 36 hours of release, the video garnered over 1M views and generated widespread conversations and engagements.
This campaign draws on market and consumer insights revealing a strong affinity for the Milton brand, renowned for trust and quality, in the bottles and tiffin category. By reinforcing this connection, the campaign aims to make Milton synonymous with a range of kids’ tiffins and bottles.
The goal is for consumers to instinctively think of Milton when purchasing their school Kids’ tiffins and bottles, a sentiment echoed by retailers during sales. This campaign underscores that Milton is not just a product but a brand deeply ingrained in the consumer’s mind.
As summer vacations come to an end, the campaign acts as a reminder to consider Milton as the first choice and ensured that every parent found a product that suited their and their kid’s taste and needs - you name it and Milton has it.
Milton’s rich legacy, known for over 50 years, reinforces the commitment to innovation through this vibrant campaign, making the Back-to-School season an exciting and joyous experience for children and parents alike. With Milton Liya Kya, the brand once again proves its dedication to transforming everyday moments
Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., formed in the year 2000, is one of the leading manufacturers, wholesale suppliers, distributors, and exporters of homeware products across the globe. Since its inception in 1972, Milton - one of its flagship brands, has carved a niche for itself amongst its customers as a pioneer of this industry.
Today, the company is growing with numerous brands under the Hamilton group and has become the pride of every home across India and other global destinations. Hamilton's flagship brands: Milton, Treo, Milton ProCook and Spotzero are designed to solve the daily inconveniences faced by consumers. Hamilton products are sold across all channels – Retail stores, Large format stores, brand website, and on leading online marketplaces.