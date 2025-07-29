Mint Launches ‘Bond Street’ – A dedicated bonds section powered by IndiaBonds

Indian capital markets are currently navigating a period of heightened volatility owing to global trade realignments and geopolitical shifts. Even as equities have for long dominated the headlines, the need for stable, predictable returns has never been more apparent. This is where fixed-income investments, specifically bonds, are emerging as a crucial component of well-balanced portfolios.

To address this growing need, Mint has launched Bond Street, a specialised Bonds section under its Market vertical, powered by IndiaBonds. This dedicated space is designed to serve as a comprehensive guide to the world of bond investing, empowering readers with all the resources they need for navigating the fixed-income category.

“With Bond Street, Livemint deepens its commitment to empowering investors with timely, insightful coverage of fixed income markets – both in India and globally. In today’s volatile environment, as investors seek to navigate the challenges of rising interest rates, geopolitical risks, and economic uncertainty, this marks a crucial step in expanding informed portfolio diversification for our readers,” said Binoy Prabhakar, chief content officer, Hindustan Times Digital.

Bond Street includes:

● Bond News: Coverage of the latest developments in the bond market, including new issuances, policy changes, and expert analysis.

● Explore Bonds: Information on various bond types available in India.

● Videos: Curated AV content explaining concepts like “What are Corporate Bonds?” and “Mutual Funds and Bonds: The Perfect Duo”.

● Bond of the Week: Weekly features introducing a new bond category with detailed analysis.

●Bond University: An exclusive learning platform offering insights on bond fundamentals.

● FAQs: Quick answers to common questions about this asset class.

“We at IndiaBonds are excited to join hands with MINT in a strategic alliance to drive awareness, education, and access around Bonds. This alliance strengthens our commitment to making the fixed income category mainstream and relatable to the national investor base. MINT is among India's most respected and premium business publications, known for its sharp insights and credible journalism,” said Vishal Goenka, co-founder, IndiaBonds.

He added, “The Indian bond market remains one of the final frontiers for financial inclusion and through this collaboration, we hope to strengthen the content ecosystem and education for bond investments.”

India’s bond market is showing signs of rapid growth. According to data compiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Indian corporate bond market saw a record issuance of ₹9.9 lakh crore in FY25—a 28% increase over the previous year.

Whether you're a seasoned investor or someone just beginning their journey in bond investing, Bond Street is positioned to be an invaluable resource to understand how bonds can add the diversification your portfolio needs.

Explore Bond Street here.

