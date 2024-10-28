Mokobara joins the journey of Diljit Dosanjh’s record-breaking Dil-luminati Tour

Mokobara, the travel luggage brand launched during the pandemic, has carved out a prominent spot on the global stage by partnering with Punjabi music sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh. As part of Dosanjh’s record-breaking Dil-luminati tour, Mokobara's travel essentials have become an integral part of the show, marking a milestone for the four-year-old brand.

Mokobara’s journey began in early 2020 with a single product: the meticulously designed Cabin Luggage. After two years of development, the brand was poised to enter the travel market. However, the pandemic struck just as Mokobara was ready to launch, forcing its founders to re-evaluate their path forward.

“When the possibility of travel seems alien, but you still keep returning to the same idea, that’s when you know what you’ve created is something special,” says Mokobara founder Sangeet Agrawal. “Patience became the driving force behind everything we did, whether it was creating a product that speaks for itself or building a brand that would stand the test of time.”

This patience paid off. By 2023, travel had returned stronger than ever, and Mokobara had become synonymous with a fresh approach to the travel experience. Its vibrant colours and modern designs resonated with a generation eager to explore again, with Mokobara products becoming a staple in travel stories and ‘fit checks’ across social media.

In 2024, Mokobara achieved several firsts, including a unique collaboration with IndiGo. Together, they introduced the limited edition Moko 6E Luggage, offering IndiGo flyers an additional 2 kg of baggage allowance. This partnership enhanced the brand's visibility, followed by a Bollywood moment on the set of Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh, where Mokobara bags caught Dosanjh's attention.

"We received a lot of love from people who spotted our bags in the film,” recounts Agrawal. The best compliment came in the form of Dosanjh’s newfound fondness for the brand, as he was soon seen carrying Mokobara luggage wherever he travelled. “No one is doing it like Diljit, on a global stage. From electric sets to iconic fashion, he’s got it all, and we absolutely love being a part of that journey.”

The collaboration arrives as Dosanjh enjoys unprecedented global recognition, becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and reaching the Billboard Hot 100. With the India leg of his Dil-luminati tour now underway, Mokobara is becoming a central part of Dosanjh's journey.