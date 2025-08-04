Moms, star alongside your little one in Lupin Aptivate Star video contest!

Picture this: you're in a brand film—not as an extra, but front and center, holding your little one close, smiling into the camera. It’s not a fantasy shoot or a casting call. It’s just a selfie, a few clicks, and boom—you and your child are starring in your very own ad.

That’s the idea behind the new Aptivate Star Contest from Lupin Aptivate—an Ayurvedic health tonic that helps boost kids' appetites, especially those going through picky phases. It's a trusted name among parents, known for making mealtimes a little easier and growing tummies a little happier.

Now, with a bit of tech magic, Aptivate is handing the spotlight to real families. Powered by generative AI, the campaign lets moms (and dads too) create personalised videos featuring themselves and their kids—turning everyday parenting moments into something fun, memorable, and share-worthy.

Lights, Camera, Aptivate!

Joining the Aptivate Star Contest is as simple as snapping a pic with your little one. Here’s how to do it:

Upload a photo of you and your child on the contest microsite (just follow the link—you’ll find it easily!).



Once you’ve uploaded your pic, Lupin Aptivate’s AI works its magic, turning your image into a personalized ad video with you and your child shining on screen.



You’ll get a WhatsApp notification once your video is ready. How exciting is that?



Then, just hit play and watch your very own Aptivate ad—featuring your family in all your glory.



Don’t keep the fun to yourself! Share your video on social media, and tag friends and family to show them your moment of fame.



A few lucky winners will score exclusive Amazon vouchers, so make sure to get your entry in!



If your entry stands out, you could even be featured in a special spotlight video on Aptivate’s official YouTube channel. How’s that for some extra bragging rights?

The result? A charming, personalised video that looks professionally produced—but feels deeply personal.

It’s quick, user-friendly, and designed for all kinds of families, regardless of tech-savviness or geography. The videos are easily shareable across social platforms, encouraging organic buzz through proud-parent posts and cute kid cameos.

Aptivate’s recipe for turning your family into stars

1. Generative AI-powered storytelling

The campaign uses Generative AI (GenAI) to stitch together visual templates with user-uploaded images and inputs, resulting in personalised ad films. It marks a bold use of AI for emotionally resonant, consumer-led content.

2. Participation-led marketing

Families are invited to participate by submitting selfies and customising their ad scenarios. These video creations are designed to be shared online, with the potential to go viral through user pride and peer-to-peer sharing.

3. Brand positioning: Trust meets innovation

Lupin Aptivate has long positioned itself as a trusted Ayurvedic solution to children’s appetite issues. With this campaign, the brand adds a layer of tech-led interactivity and emotional storytelling, strengthening its bond with young parents while staying rooted in its health-first ethos.

4. Celebration of real moms and kids

Unlike traditional celebrity-led endorsements, this campaign focuses on real users as brand heroes. It elevates everyday parenting moments, offering recognition and delight to families in a way that feels inclusive and uplifting.

5. Contest and rewards

Beyond the video, the campaign functions as a contest. Selected participants stand a chance to win prizes, feature on the brand’s official pages, and earn the title of being a face of Aptivate—turning users into brand advocates.

The heart of the campaign

This isn’t just a cute video generator. It’s a clever blend of emotional resonance and marketing reach. By offering personalisation at scale, the campaign taps into every parent’s desire to be seen, appreciated, and celebrated. And in the process, it builds stronger connections with its core audience—mothers.

From a branding lens, it ticks multiple boxes: interactive, shareable, cost-efficient, emotionally sticky, and anchored in the brand’s larger promise of nurturing children’s health.

Whether you're a proud mom in Pune, a dad in Delhi, or a grandma in Gujarat—this campaign is your stage.

All it takes is a selfie.

And a little spoonful of Aptivate.