Monaco Tourism’s Latest Campaign With HT One Audience Turned Clicks Into Adventure

HT One Audience is HT Media's first party data solution that offers unified customer cohorts built from rich customer profiles of over 125 million digital users visiting across 20+ platforms like Hindustan Times, Livemint, Hindustan, OTT Play, Slurrp and many more.
For one of their recent campaigns, HT One Audience partnered with Monaco Convention Bureau to promote Monaco Tourism in India. With its stunning coastline, picturesque harbors, and beautiful architecture, Monaco is a popular destination for travellers. The partnership with HT One Audience was aimed to highlight the unique features of Monaco, which are bound to capture the imagination of Indian travellers.
How did Monaco Convention Bureau reach their bullseye TG with HT One Audience?
Monaco Convention Bureau was looking to reach an audience that actively pursues international vacations and is constantly looking to explore new destinations.
HT One Audience, with 50+ cohorts across categories found the perfect match of Monaco’s TG with the following HT One Audience cohorts:
With these audience cohorts Monaco's campaign was able to reach the right set of audience effectively.
Collaborative success
What was the campaign impact?
The campaign resonated effectively with its target audience, as demonstrated by the outstanding results.
What lead to this phenomenal response?
HT One Audience team executed a comprehensive strategy to optimize the campaign at both creative and device level, resulting in exceptional performance. Utilizing user-interactive creative formats for the campaign, such as in-banner videos, significantly boosted click-through rates (CTR). Through strategic ad placements and regular campaign optimization team was able to achieve higher CTR than the usual industry average of 0.39%.
*Source - Wordstream
1st party-data has emerged as the focal point of advertising for brands looking to ensure privacy-first, brand-safe & relevant user experience. The Monaco Tourism campaign targeted HNI individuals who travel to international destinations frequently. By leveraging HT One Audience's first-party data solutions, we found the perfect match with the audience cohorts of HNI Individuals, International Travellers, Luxury Shoppers, and Travel Enthusiasts. These audience cohorts were targeted across the HT Media network, resulting in significantly higher click-through rates (CTRs) than the industry average. Our data-driven advertising solution - HT One Audience, enables brands to connect with their desired audience in an effective and privacy-safe way.
Mitesh Desai, Head of Sales Excellence and Agency Partnerships, HT Media Ltd.