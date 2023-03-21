Monaco Tourism’s Latest Campaign With HT One Audience Turned Clicks Into Adventure

1st party-data has emerged as the focal point of advertising for brands looking to ensure privacy-first, brand-safe & relevant user experience. The Monaco Tourism campaign targeted HNI individuals who travel to international destinations frequently. By leveraging HT One Audience's first-party data solutions, we found the perfect match with the audience cohorts of HNI Individuals, International Travellers, Luxury Shoppers, and Travel Enthusiasts. These audience cohorts were targeted across the HT Media network, resulting in significantly higher click-through rates (CTRs) than the industry average. Our data-driven advertising solution - HT One Audience, enables brands to connect with their desired audience in an effective and privacy-safe way.

Mitesh Desai, Head of Sales Excellence and Agency Partnerships, HT Media Ltd.