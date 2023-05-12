Mother's Day is Round the Corner! Have You Picked a Present Yet?

Now pamper your mom on her special day with RBL Bank credit card.
All the love and care that our mothers shower us with definitely deserves acknowledgment and appreciation. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, you might want to do your very best to make her day a special one.
Although it might seem like a herculean task to choose a gift for your mom, it really isn’t. With , sky’s the limit for the manifold gift choices you have. RBL Bank’s variety of credit cards provides plenty of choices to pamper your mom on her special day. Moreover, they also help you save up on all your transactions.
Here’s a quick peek at all the RBL credit card offers that you can cash in on this Mother’s Day:
Joining Fee Waiver
There’s nothing better than giving your mom the experience of financial independence. You can do so through the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Platinum Choice SuperCard and the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Platinum Plus SuperCard. As first-year-free cards, you can enjoy all the perks and benefits of both the cards without having to pay a joining fee. Moreover, the annual fee for the following year will be waived off on achieving annual spends of ₹50,000 and ₹75,000 respectively.
Movie Ticket Privileges
Help your mom catch a break from the mundaneness of daily life by taking her to the movies without worrying about the ticket prices. The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Platinum Choice SuperCard offers a 10% discount of up to ₹100 on movie tickets if you book through BookMyShow. This is applicable for up to 12 transactions in a year.
Additionally, with the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Platinum Plus SuperCard you can get one free movie ticket on the purchase of the first one. Through this offer, the maximum limit that you can get the complimentary ticket for is ₹200. This applies to ticket bookings made on weekdays through BookMyShow.
Lounge Access
If you plan on taking your mom on a vacation, you can enjoy 2 free visits at domestic airport lounges every year. This benefit is provided by the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Platinum Plus SuperCard. Complimentary lounge access at domestic airports entails perks such as food and beverages, or other services mentioned on your MasterCard/ Visa Card agreement.
EMI Conversion
Take your mom on a shopping spree without brooding over incurring large expenses. With RBL Bank credit cards you can easily convert expenses over ₹2,500 into equated monthly instalments. By doing so, you would be avoiding paying a large amount all at once. This can help you manage your expenses better while also buying your mom the goodies she desires.
Waiver on Fuel Surcharge
You can now take your mom on a long, relaxing drive without fretting over rising fuel prices. RBL credit cards provide a waiver of a maximum limit of ₹100 on fuel surcharge each month. This is applicable on fuel transactions between ₹500 and ₹4,000.
Network Store Benefit
In partnership with Bajaj Finserv, RBL Bank credit card users can shop at a number of merchant stores and receive exclusive benefits. Through this perk you can get a cashback of up to 5% on the down payment that you make on your purchases at a partner store. The 5% cashback may amount up to a maximum of ₹1,000 that will be reflected on your next statement.
Reward Points
Not only can you take mom shopping for her favourite products, but you can also earn reward points on the purchases you make. Through RBL credit cards you can earn one reward point on every ₹100 that you spend. This will not be applicable on expenses related to insurance, wallet load, rent payments, education, fuel, and utilities. Furthermore, you can earn 2X reward points on all the purchases you make online, except on utilities, fuel, rent payments, wallet load, insurance, and education.
Easy Loan Approval
If you plan on helping mom out with a big-ticket expense such revamping your home with new appliances, RBL credit cards have got you covered. You can convert the cash limit on your RBL credit card into a personal loan at a monthly interest rate of 1.16%. No processing fee will be charged on this conversion.
Zero Interest Cash Withdrawal
In the event of emergencies or unavailability of online payment options, you might need to withdraw money for your mom at an ATM. With an RBL Bank credit card, you can withdraw money from ATMs without an interest charged on cash withdrawal. This feature is applicable for a maximum of 50 days post the issuance of the card.
Milestone Rewards
On achieving an annual milestone target of ₹1,50,000, you can get up to 10,000 bonus points. These rewards can be redeemed on . With reward points raining on you, you can spoil mom further with some more exciting stuff.
Tap and Pay Feature
Your mom no longer has to wait in long queues while you make your payments. With the tap and pay facility of RBL credit cards you can facilitate swift and convenient transactions at merchant outlets. You can pay up to ₹5,000 at a given time through this feature.
A mother’s love and compassion knows no bounds. Likewise, the number of ways through which you can make use of the exclusive privileges offered by RBL Bank credit cards have no limits. Through such an extensive range of benefits that an , you can give your mom the best Mother’s Day she’s ever had.