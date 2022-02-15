MyGate phygital campaign helps Swiggy Instamart reach 19,000 new societies & 15 lakh+ homes across India. Know how

More than 16 million people in India live in gated communities, and this figure is expected to double in the next 10 years1. Of the 4 million households using community management platforms today, 3.5 million or 82% are on the MyGate App. Gated communities are major hubs of commerce, with high, fairly homogenous consumption patterns of doorstep services. This has been further intensified in the wake of the pandemic. They are home to a majority of decision-makers for consumer brands and, hence, represent an important target audience for businesses looking for a direct-to-customer approach.