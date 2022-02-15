MyGate phygital campaign helps Swiggy Instamart reach 19,000 new societies & 15 lakh+ homes across India. Know how

Swiggy Instamart collaborated with MyGate to strengthen brand awareness of its instant grocery delivery platform in new, untapped markets and boost user engagement in existing ones.
More than 16 million people in India live in gated communities, and this figure is expected to double in the next 10 years1. Of the 4 million households using community management platforms today, 3.5 million or 82% are on the MyGate App. Gated communities are major hubs of commerce, with high, fairly homogenous consumption patterns of doorstep services. This has been further intensified in the wake of the pandemic. They are home to a majority of decision-makers for consumer brands and, hence, represent an important target audience for businesses looking for a direct-to-customer approach.
This is why Swiggy chose to collaborate with MyGate to strengthen brand awareness of its instant grocery delivery platform, Instamart, in new, untapped markets and boost user engagement in existing ones.
Campaign objectives
The goal of the partnership was to launch an awareness campaign to establish Swiggy Instamart as the leading quick commerce grocery delivery service in more than 19,000 housing societies in 7 major metros. The expected outcomes were increased brand recall and app engagement in these geographies.
The MyGate platform and user base was used as a medium to connect and interact directly with over 15 lakh homes in gated communities simultaneously across the top metros using a combination of digital and physical channels.
Digital
A digital campaign using post approval cards on the MyGate App engaged 19,000 communities and 15 lakh homes across the country.
Phygital - the best of both worlds
In addition, Swiggy launched an intensive Phygital campaign. It was able to select large, premium societies located within the serviceable area of Instamart across 700 hyperlocal zones in the selected cities. It then used the MyGate platform to interact with high-priority consumers, both online and offline.
Messages were broadcast through the internal digital communication channels on the platform. They showcased Swiggy Instamart’s wide product selection, as well as the speed and convenience of delivery it offers.
A number of unique and interactive community engagement opportunities featuring contests, special offers and coupons to improve awareness and engagement were conducted. In every society, residents could participate and win exclusive vouchers as they browsed Instamart’s offerings. In addition, one contest winner was declared in each society followed by a separate notification about the winner to all residents. Residents loved the relatability that one amongst them had won the contest. In-platform messages were sent on the MyGate App to build awareness of these engagement activities.
Swiggy Instamart was also listed on the MyGate e-commerce platform to drive brand recall and homepage engagement.
In addition, to amplify the brand’s visibility and give it a physical presence within societies, MyGate placed signages in multiple high-traffic locations within each of the selected societies.
End-to-end execution
The campaign was executed from start to finish by the MyGate team - right from getting society approval and permission to the creation, procurement and installation of collateral in the societies. All this was executed within 2 weeks of confirmation.
Outcomes
Through the campaign, Swiggy Instamart was simultaneously able to drive brand awareness in close to 19,000 societies across key serviceable areas in top cities in just over one month. Since the campaign ran during the festive season, it was able to leverage important festivals like Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi to design interesting, topical engagement activities and drive grocery purchase.
About Swiggy Instamart:
Launched in August 2020, Swiggy Instamart is India’s leading quick commerce grocery service. Present in over 20 cities, Instamart uses Swiggy’s superior technology and dedicated delivery fleet to bring grocery and other daily essentials to the doorsteps of Indians within minutes.
About MyGate:
Founded in 2016, MyGate is the largest community app in the country, simplifying urban living of over 3.5 million homes in 25,000+ housing societies. It was ranked #4 on YourStory’s list of India’s Most Disruptive Start-ups in December 2019 and one of India’s coolest start-ups by Business Today in 2019. MyGate was founded by Vijay Arisetty, an ex- IAF pilot (Shaurya Chakra awardee), Abhishek K, former VP at Goldman Sachs, and Shreyans Daga, former project head at Oracle and Digit. For more information, please see https://mygate.com/