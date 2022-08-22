Natural Diamond Council’s podcast ‘Pyaar Actually’ is ready to melt your heart on JioSaavn

From love in lockdown to a romance brewing between two heartbroken foodies, listen to love stories like never before.
We all are looking for Pyaar Actually – you, me, and everyone in this world. To give an ode to love in this modern age, Natural Diamond Council, brings you the ‘Pyaar Actually’ podcast - a 12-part anthology revolving around love stories that highlight various stages of love streaming on JioSaavn.
The podcast is narrated by talented actors like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Akshay Oberoi, Aahana Kumra and their dulcet voices.
This series showcases love in a contemporary fashion, giving us a glimpse of relationships in real life. From a couple with an age gap to a couple moving in together for the first time to a story that begins in school and grows to become the commitment of a lifetime. The authenticity in these stories echoes the fact that every relationship is truly unique and has its special moments, and we just need to cherish them.
Everyone knows it’s not easy to find a diamond in the rough, it requires a lot of effort, just like love. That’s why it is the symbol of eternal love and commitment. It has the power to shine from within and can withstand the test of time. Natural diamonds play a pivotal role in the series, telling our audience that love is about celebrating some real-life moments that are often unacknowledged with your partner and creating lasting memories together.
So come, tune in to the ‘Pyaar Actually’ podcast and listen to these amazing love stories only on JioSaavn.
This is another step from the leading OTT audio service towards expanding the depth and diversity of its podcast offerings for the listeners. Working alongside leading Indian and global podcasters and publishers, JioSaavn has been growing the vertical across genres and languages. The brand has been continuously striving to provide the audience and partners with new content which further enhances their experience on the platform. In the past couple of years alone, JioSaavn has also increased its podcast catalogue exponentially in Original programming across genres like - News, Health & Lifestyle, Comedy, Film & TV, and Reviews.