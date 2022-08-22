Natural Diamond Council’s podcast ‘Pyaar Actually’ is ready to melt your heart on JioSaavn

This is another step from the leading OTT audio service towards expanding the depth and diversity of its podcast offerings for the listeners. Working alongside leading Indian and global podcasters and publishers, JioSaavn has been growing the vertical across genres and languages. The brand has been continuously striving to provide the audience and partners with new content which further enhances their experience on the platform. In the past couple of years alone, JioSaavn has also increased its podcast catalogue exponentially in Original programming across genres like - News, Health & Lifestyle, Comedy, Film & TV, and Reviews.