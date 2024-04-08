NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards 2024: A celebration of innovation and excellence

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards 2024, the most anticipated event in the tech industry, surpassed all expectations with a remarkable evening celebrating innovation, excellence, and the future of technology. Held on March 28, 2024, at Hyatt Regency, the event brought together industry leaders, renowned jury members, and technology enthusiasts for a day of recognition and celebration.
The event witnessed the presence of distinguished industry leaders and well-known personalities serving on the esteemed award jury. Engaging panel discussions focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) captivated the audience, providing invaluable insights into the future of technology.
A tech awards show unlike any other, NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards 2024 showcased groundbreaking advancements and cutting-edge innovations across over 20 different categories in gadgets and tech. From smartphones to smart home devices, the awards highlighted the best-in-class products that are shaping the future of technology.
Adding to the entertainment quotient of the evening, the audience was treated to a delightful performance by renowned singer Aastha Gill, while the charismatic Maniesh Paul kept the energy levels soaring as the host of the show.
"After a hiatus of 7 years, we came back with a bang and hosted the most credible and glamorous tech event the country has ever seen. We at NDTV have always been known for unbiasedness and integrity, but we still added an extra layer of audit by Grant Thornton to leave no place for any doubt. We covered all the important categories and made sure that the jury scrutinised the products deeply before voting. Our panel discussions on artificial intelligence are a starting point of our dedication to keeping our readers and viewers informed about the revolutions happening in the tech world. Maniesh Paul's presence as an anchor added a fun element to the show, and Aastha Gill's exuberant performance, which has rarely been seen in such a setting, revolutionised the way people attend and enjoy corporate events,” said Vaibhav Sehgal, founder and CEO, Gadgets 360 and WhosThat360.
The excitement extended beyond the venue as the event hashtag #Gadgets360Awards trended on Twitter, garnering widespread attention and engagement across social media platforms. Additionally, audiences across the nation tuned in to watch the live stream of the show, further amplifying the reach and impact of the event.
The NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards 2024 will be broadcast on NDTV in the coming days, allowing viewers nationwide to witness the celebration of technological innovation firsthand.
The sponsors whose support made this event possible were: strategic partner POCO, partners Flipkart, Lenovo, and Techno, knowledge partner Counterpoint, media partner WhosThat360, gifting partners Amazfit and Portronics, and validation partner GrantThornton.
As part of the NDTV network, Gadgets 360 upholds a legacy of reliable journalism since 2015. Its team of experts and editors rigorously test and review numerous products each month, providing readers with honest and unbiased feedback. Additionally, the platform aids readers in making informed purchasing decisions through comprehensive guides, comparisons, and helpful tools.