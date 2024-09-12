Neeraj Chopra unfolds his Paris adventure with his ultimate travel companion - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
During his recent trip to Paris, Neeraj discovered just how much the Galaxy Z Fold6 could do, making it his ultimate travel companion in the City of Lights.
In a world where technology evolves at breakneck speed, staying relevant to the needs of the customer is the need of the hour. Samsung continues to lead the charge in innovation with the launch of their 6th generation Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, now powered by Galaxy AI.
The next-gen Galaxy Z Fold6 isn’t just about its sleek design but supercharged with Galaxy AI features, and who better to showcase the power of this revolutionary device than our champion, Neeraj Chopra, who is already an avid Galaxy Z Fold user. During his recent trip to Paris, Neeraj discovered just how much the Galaxy Z Fold6 could do, making it his ultimate travel companion in the City of Lights.
Whether it's translating lengthy documents in foreign language or summarizing them, the Galaxy AI-powered Note Assist helps Neeraj organize every detail without breaking a sweat. Record, transcribe and summarize – all with a few taps, and it works in 16 languages.
Language can be a barrier for you but not for Neeraj anymore, because he has the latest Galaxy Z Fold6. Its Interpreter's Listening Mode feature, now powered by Galaxy AI, enables him to understand 16 different languages on the spot, all with a simple tap.
Just as he switches effortlessly between his role as an athlete and a global icon, his Galaxy Z Fold6 adapts to every situation. From its compact folded form that easily fits in any pocket to its immersive screen that helps monitor his every performance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is as versatile as Neeraj himself.
Samsung, now is making the deal even sweeter by offering the Galaxy Z Fold6 at just Rs. 4,584/month with Samsung Finance & other leading Financers. Indeed it’s time to fold your way into the future with Galaxy AI. Own your Galaxy Z Fold6 today
Now, experience the newest Galaxy seamlessly even on your non-Galaxy devices. Simply scan the QR code and download to discover how easy, intuitive & customizable the newest Galaxy experience is.
Disclaimer: This content has been created in collaboration with Samsung and afaqs!.