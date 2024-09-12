Neeraj Chopra unfolds his Paris adventure with his ultimate travel companion - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

The next-gen Galaxy Z Fold6 isn’t just about its sleek design but supercharged with Galaxy AI features, and who better to showcase the power of this revolutionary device than our champion, Neeraj Chopra, who is already an avid Galaxy Z Fold user. During his recent trip to Paris, Neeraj discovered just how much the Galaxy Z Fold6 could do, making it his ultimate travel companion in the City of Lights.