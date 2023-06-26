Nu unleashes a new era of living by revolutionizing the Indian home

India is a country in transition, and as the aspirations of its people continue to grow, so does the desire for a better life. Nu, the latest entrant in the premium consumer durables category, understands the needs and dreams of aspiring Indians who are looking to upgrade their lives. With its first marketing campaign, aptly titled "Live Better," Nu aims to bring state-of-the-art technology to every home, offering accessible and dependable solutions that simplify your life.