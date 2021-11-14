Panasonic’s latest initiative asks you to game for good

As part of the #PlayForABetterWorld campaign, the brand is urging its consumers to play the game of block building and in return will donate its entire range of appliances to various child welfare NGOs.
These are tough times, with the last year being a difficult one for everyone including children. According to a recent study published in The Lancet, around 1.2 lac children lost their primary/secondary caregivers in the past year due to unprecedented times. Therefore to evoke the spirit of playful childhood and compassion, Panasonic India has released #PlayForABetterWorld campaign, to mark this year’s Children’s Day. With a belief that every child deserves a life full of comfort, care and compassion, the initiative aims to help build a better tomorrow for underprivileged children.
The campaign invites consumers to play the game of building blocks togenerate the maximum score. Upon reaching the goal of one million points, the brand will donate its entire range of appliances to child welfare NGOs ofSalaam Balak Trust, Khushii Foundation, and SOS Children’s Villages India. The simplicity of the game is expected to generate mass participation, eventually achieving the collective goal. The CSR activity by the brand is a well-executed case of gaming and cause marketing.
Commenting on the campaign, Fumiyasu Fujimori, divisional head of consumer sales, Panasonic India, said, “As a brand, our products are designed to make lives better while creating a better world for every member of the society. Children are a treasure of the society and through this campaign we aim to support underprivileged children with a more comfortable living and growing environment. We hope that our wide range of appliances will contribute to their childhood with comfort, care and compassion.”
Shirish Agarwal, head – brand and marketing communications, Panasonic India said, “Panasonic stands by the philosophy of creating A Better Life and A Better World, and our campaign #PlayForABetterWorld is an extension of the same. Through this campaign we are using the power of play/ gaming for social good and encouraging consumers to a part of this collective effort to help build a better future for underprivileged children, this Children’s Day.”
The initiative is live from November 09 till November 16, 2021. To participate in the campaign, simply click here.