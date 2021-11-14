Panasonic’s latest initiative asks you to game for good

These are tough times, with the last year being a difficult one for everyone including children. According to a recent study published in The Lancet, around 1.2 lac children lost their primary/secondary caregivers in the past year due to unprecedented times. Therefore to evoke the spirit of playful childhood and compassion, Panasonic India has released #PlayForABetterWorld campaign, to mark this year’s Children’s Day. With a belief that every child deserves a life full of comfort, care and compassion, the initiative aims to help build a better tomorrow for underprivileged children.