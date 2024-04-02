PayTunes took audio advertising to a whole new level with Delhi metro train audio ads

PayTunes, the number 1 audio advertising company in India, is renowned for its creative and high-quality audio advertisements. It operates on over 850 platforms, including Jio Saavn, Wynk Music, Pocket FM, YouTube Music, and 50,000 podcast shows and digital games. PayTunes also extends its reach to Alexa ads, Connected TV, and Payment Soundboxes such as Paytm and PhonePe. Now, they have added Metro Trains to their audio advertising campaigns.