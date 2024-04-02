PayTunes took audio advertising to a whole new level with Delhi metro train audio ads

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The audio ads are being played across the Delhi Metro Violet Line, reaching millions of commuters daily.
Well, you must have heard audio ads on music streaming platforms, Digital Games, audiobooks, and other apps. But now you can also hear audio ads while travelling on the Metro Train.
Audio Advertising is excited to announce its collaboration with PivotRoots - A Havas Company to promote Amazon Prime Video's latest film Ae Watan Mere Watan. This partnership saw the film's audio advertisements being played across the Delhi Metro Violet Line, reaching millions of commuters daily.
PayTunes, the number 1 audio advertising company in India, is renowned for its creative and high-quality audio advertisements. It operates on over 850 platforms, including Jio Saavn, Wynk Music, Pocket FM, YouTube Music, and 50,000 podcast shows and digital games. PayTunes also extends its reach to Alexa ads, Connected TV, and Payment Soundboxes such as Paytm and PhonePe. Now, they have added Metro Trains to their audio advertising campaigns.
Ae Watan Mere Watan was a highly anticipated release on Amazon Prime Video, a historical biographical drama film based on the life of Usha Mehta of India's struggle for freedom in 1942.
With PayTunes' innovative audio advertising solutions, the film's promotions effectively engaged commuters during their daily travels.
"We are thrilled to work with Prime Video to promote Ae Watan Mere Watan," said Gaurav Tiwari, CEO of PayTunes Audio Advertising.
"With the intent of creating a 360 degree immersive experience for our audience, we simultaneously partnered with the top music apps and integrated with metros to give a larger than life nudge to the campaign," said Jinit Shah, director - Media PivotRoots - A Havas company
Currently, PayTunes serves metro train audio ads in all major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Kochi. Metro train audio ads engage with a 100% captive audience with no distractions and surely no escape. Your audience is all ears, maximising the impact of your brand message.
Metro audio ads stand out in an uncluttered marketing environment. PayTunes’s creative and technical team ensures that audio ads are heard with precision and deliver a clear and memorable brand message.
Choose PayTunes for a successful ad campaign on Metro Train Advertising. Contact their team to discuss the further process. They will not only help in running metro audio ads but also in creating high-quality memorable ads for your target audience.
