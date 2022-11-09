Perfetti Van Melle India's Center fruit launches 'Gully Ka World Cup' campaign in a quirky manner

Center Fruit’s new advert weaves the brand proposition in a similar slice-of-life scenario.
Center fruit from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India has taken forward its fun and quirky positioning of Mood Ting Tong with a new campaign that embodies the brand’s purpose of mood upliftment in an out-of-the-box manner. With their vivid take on the current T20 world cup campaign with #GullyKaWorldCup. For sure they have levelled up the humour notch by a few degrees.
This campaign comes to promote the all-new Center fruit Tennis ball-shaped gum which was launched earlier with much fanfare. To spread the message further, brand ropes in Indian stand-up comedian and writer Sorabh Pant as the chief propagator of the mood ting tong squad, it’s the humour of playing by the Gully cricket rules which have caught the fans attention with rules like one tip, one hand. Check out the videos, which are quite a mood ting tonger in themselves:
Also what caught the attention were the well-crafted social media content the brand has envisaged, playing for a quirky copy to bringing back line drawing sequences, retaining the humour of the campaign with rules of gully cricket, contests and moment marketing.
The brand has won fan love with good engagement and creating an interesting narrative of dialling up gully cricket which every cricket fan can relate with. The brand has lived up to its proposition of changing the narrative with cricket in a fun quirky way, whereas other brands have taken the typical cricket campaign route.