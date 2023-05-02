Pernod Ricard India, home to renowned brands is transforming its packaging to cut 7000 tonnes of CO2 emissions

Accelerating its global commitment towards a sustainable future, the company's #OneForOurPlanet initiative aims to combat climate change and remove permanent mono-cartons from its packaging by June 2023.
Home to renowned brands such as Royal Stag, Blenders Pride, 100 Pipers, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, The Glenlivet, Jameson Irish, Absolut, and Monkey 47 among several others, Pernod Ricard India has always strived towards a circular future, with people, planet and community at the core of its business. The brand has been working towards evaluating the impact on the environment and integrating sustainable processes at every step of its value chain, from grain to glass.
Last year, the company set in motion a major environment-first initiative - to remove permanent mono-cartons across its brand portfolio with the #OneForOurPlanet campaign. With this industry-first initiative, the brand is removing 100% permanent mono-cartons from its entire brand portfolio by June 2023, in a phased manner. With a commitment to minimizing waste at every step, the company aims to produce and distribute its products in ways that optimize and help preserve natural resources, reduce carbon footprint and create water positivity.
It is estimated that humankind has altered roughly 75% of land and 66% of the marine environment on our planet. Already each year, an estimated 4 million plus hectares of tropical forest are lost to agriculture, livestock and infrastructure expansion the world over (that's the size of Denmark). Approximately 30% of India's land area has degraded. To put this in economic terms, a 2018 study concluded that this degradation leads to a loss of 2.5% of India's economic output annually. As per the reports by ASSOCHAM and PwC, landfills are brimming with so much urban waste that by 2050, India would need a landfill that is the size of its capital.
Today, 43% of mono-cartons end up in landfills. With this initiative, the company aims to reduce cumulative packaging emissions by over 75,000 Tonnes by 2030 and to nudge today’s purpose-driven consumers to make eco-conscious purchase decisions. Advancing towards a greener tomorrow, Pernod Ricard India strives to generate a holistic impact by reducing carbon emissions every year by 7310 Tonnes, saving 2.5 lakh trees, and reducing waste-to-land fill by 18745 tons.
Pernod Ricard India takes a step forward to shine a light on a topic that often lurks in the shadows - sustainability, with India’s most versatile actor, entrepreneur, and youth icon, Katrina Kaif. As the face of the campaign, Katrina Kaif will bring her star power to the forefront to champion a cause that she's truly passionate about. With her magnetic presence and unwavering dedication, she will lead the charge to create a brighter, more sustainable future for all. Together, Pernod Ricard India and Katrina Kaif will ignite a movement, inspiring others to join the cause and take action towards a greener tomorrow.
Talking about the brand move, Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India, said “The world has entered a new era of sustainability and we are catering to consumers who are becoming increasingly eco-conscious. They are seeking brands and products that bolster a sustainable impact on the environment and planet at large. As a responsible corporate citizen present in India for over 25 years, sustainability is key to Pernod Ricard India’s operations and our new campaign #OneForOurPlanet is a testament to our commitment. Through this campaign we aim to inspire consumers to not only make eco-conscious purchase decisions but also champion this cause and help us evangelize this into a larger movement. We are humbly proud of this initiative and also urge our industry peers and partners to unbox their ‘spirits’ and join this initiative that’s another one for our planet.”
Since 2020, Pernod Ricard India has been working on pilot projects to test consumer acceptance of the removal of permanent mono-cartons. It is set to roll this out across states in India, where it has a presence. By eliminating the manufacturing and transportation of non-essential packaging, this initiative has a three-pronged aim to – Reduce its Carbon footprint, Eliminate its Water footprint in secondary packaging and Help reduce Deforestation.
With this major step in revolutionizing the packaging landscape, Pernod Ricard India would become the first to achieve a zero-waste-to-landfill contribution for permanent mono-cartons in India. The brand also inspires consumers to make eco-conscious purchase decisions and contribute to the company’s 2030 Responsibility & Sustainability roadmap, ‘Good Times from a Good Place’. The four pillars of its roadmap, which include Nurturing Terroir, Valuing People, Circular Making, and Responsible Hosting, address all aspects of its business with clear objectives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Government of India priorities such as Swachh Bharat Mission.