Pinkvilla HallyuTalk Award reaches over 275 million fans in its maiden edition!

Adding to this, Mukul Kumar Sharma, the COO of Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd. said, "The idea of conducting a Korean award show in India germinated after gauging the immense adulation that Korean content has been garnering worldwide. With our extensive coverage, we were one of the first few to explore the untapped potential that K-Content brought about in India, a couple of years back. With the Korean wave engulfing the audiences globally, we launched Pinkvilla HallyuTalk and ventured into unchartered territories with the hope of creating an indelible mark. Our strategic growth thereon and the recent success of the HallyuTalk Award that generated massive content engagement is overwhelming, and it only encourages us to explore more ambitious and challenging opportunities in the near future."