Pinkvilla partners with Amazon Fashion to launch festive wear for the upcoming season

Pinkvilla.com teams up with Amazon Fashion to amplify the launch of Amazon's festive ready fashion for this season through a six-part stylebook.
India's one stop shop for all things entertainment, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, Pinkvilla.com launches a new six-episode series that explores how everyone can be #HarPalFashionable during the upcoming festivities of Dussehra and Diwali. The Amazon Festive Stylebook will reveal the trendiest festive outfits viewers can buy on Amazon, and style tips for make-up and accessories that help augment their fashion quotient. Viewers can find the Amazon Festive Stylebook on the Pinkvilla website, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter starting 21st Sept. Till date, the series has already amassed 5 million views, for the 4 episodes released so far.
Featuring fashion celebrities Raashii Khanna, Shalini Pandey, Lavanya Tripathi, Abijeet Duddala, Hebah Patel, and Akhil Sarthak, the series aims at fun, wearable fashion that is easily accessible through Amazon and is targeted at the youth. It covers an entire spectrum of festive looks - from traditional formal to trendy ethnic to fusion outfits and semi-formal ensembles, all of which can be customized by viewers to suit their own personal styles.
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pinkvilla, Nandini Shenoy has said, “Pinkvilla is delighted to be a part of the fashion collaboration with India’s leading online platform Amazon, and through the release of this six-part festive styling series, we hope to strengthen our partnership as a leading fashion channel across the country.”
Commenting on the release of the Amazon Festive Stylebook, Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla added, “This collaboration is sure to engage the audience with Amazon Fashion’s brand-new collection, to step out in style. The celebs’ fusion and ethnic styling hacks really help turn up the volume on this festive collection. Pinkvilla's primary focus has always been to collaborate with leading brands that help the audience find the right ways to shop for, and create, their own personal style.”
With its release of a brand-new line of fashion wear, accessories and footwear that spans traditional ethnic wear to contemporary trends Amazon Fashion is making fashion accessible to each and every individual. Through this partnership with Pinkvilla.com, Amazon is expanding its horizons beyond retail fashion. Amazon’s festive fashion collection will be available to all the online users in India at Amazon.in.
Pinkvilla.com is currently the leading digital creator with a reach of 15 million+ followers on social media and 28.5 million unique users with 140 million page visits and 290 million Ad impressions count. Pinkvilla also runs the Hindi-language digital channel ‘Hindi Rush’.