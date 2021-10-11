Pinkvilla partners with Amazon Fashion to launch festive wear for the upcoming season

India's one stop shop for all things entertainment, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, Pinkvilla.com launches a new six-episode series that explores how everyone can be #HarPalFashionable during the upcoming festivities of Dussehra and Diwali. The Amazon Festive Stylebook will reveal the trendiest festive outfits viewers can buy on Amazon, and style tips for make-up and accessories that help augment their fashion quotient. Viewers can find the Amazon Festive Stylebook on the Pinkvilla website, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter starting 21st Sept. Till date, the series has already amassed 5 million views, for the 4 episodes released so far.