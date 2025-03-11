Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards are set to make a dazzling comeback with their 4th edition on March 27, 2025

Global entertainment and lifestyle powerhouse Pinkvilla is all set for a captivating return with the 4th edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. Recognizing excellence in the media industry, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards returns on 27th March 2025 at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai. With a glamorous red carpet, stellar performances, and an elite guest list, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards will celebrate talent and creativity in cinema and style.

With a strong global presence, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards have garnered over a billion views — thanks to the remarkable success of its previous editions! Praised for its VIP guest list, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday were among the many celebrated icons who dazzled last year. And now, the upcoming 4th edition of the awards aims to solidify its position by constantly promoting good cinema.

Gaining widespread attention, the 2024 edition of the glam night witnessed a reach of over a billion with millions of shares, likes, and interactions across social media. With extensive media coverage and standout red-carpet moments, the event continues to set a high standard for award shows.

Gearing up for the launch of the fourth edition, Nandini Shenoy, founder and CEO of Pinkvilla, the force behind the immense success of the previous editions, says, “As we gear up for the newest edition of the event, I am truly grateful for how far we’ve come. What started as a celebration of excellence in cinema and recognizing the nation’s most stylish and talented icons has grown into a landmark event in the entertainment and lifestyle space. With each edition, our team has been working hard to raise the bar. Establishing new benchmarks as we grow, we are excited to deliver an even more unforgettable experience this time. We have a lot more in store as we continue to explore newer avenues for creative ventures across the globe”.

Sharing his excitement, Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla, adds, “The inaugural Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards in 2022 was a game-changer, redefining the landscape of celebrity-driven award shows. Expanding to Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons since last year, the continued success of the event has marked a significant point in our growth. As we prepare for the newest edition in March, we’re pushing the envelope even further and working on establishing Pinkvilla’s position as a powerhouse in media, entertainment, and premium events”.

Cementing its position as a leader in the entertainment and lifestyle space, Pinkvilla is redefining the industry’s approach to content and events. With an ever-expanding reach and an unwavering commitment to excellence, the media house remains at the forefront of celebrating talent, style, and creativity, solidifying its influence in the world of media, entertainment, and fashion.