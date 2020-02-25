PokerBaazi rap song has players grooving

In the last few years, the market for poker has boomed in India with online platforms seeing a rapid growth in their player base and user engagement. With so much happening in the sector, it’s necessary for operators to differentiate their offerings in one way or another.
One brand that has done that successfully is PokerBaazi.com. Started in 2014, PokerBaazi has been able to build a dedicated player base by forming a strong connection with its users.
Positioned as ‘India’s Most Trusted Poker Website’, PokerBaazi has lived up to that promise by providing a best-in-class player experience that emphasises rewarding gameplay, safety and security, responsible gaming, and lightning-fast cashouts.
While the brand has always been a thought-leader in terms of product innovation, it has now also taken a unique approach to its marketing - through the use of music!
To promote their new tournament - The EndBoss - PokerBaazi released a hip new rap song that captures the glory and emotion behind the game of poker and the life-changing effect winning the EndBoss can have on one’s life. The song kicks off in English and gradually transits to a Hindi rap, so be sure to check it out.
When asked about the promotion, PokerBaazi.com CMO, Varun Ganjoo, commented “We wanted to create a property that players and new users could enjoy at any time. While the song is about a tournament, it can also psych up the listener and act as a motivator when playing - it gives you energy and confidence and prepares you for any challenge. That’s what you need to be the EndBoss!”
PokerBaazi claims that the EndBoss is India’s largest ever online poker tournament, featuring a guaranteed prize pool of INR 5 Crores. The winning player will become a crorepati overnight as the 1st place prize for the event is a whopping INR 1 Crore.
The EndBoss is scheduled to take place from 15th to 19th April 2020. The tournament is open for almost everybody with a buy-in of INR 10,000 with the winning player effectively making 1000X his investment.
If you’re interested in taking part, but don’t want to spend such a large amount, then you can take part in qualifying tournaments on PokerBaazi.com starting from just INR 20. Winning qualifying tournaments will get you a free ticket to the EndBoss.
The rap in the anthem repeatedly emphasises the line “There’s nothing bigger, there’s nothing sicker, because the bankroll only looks better when it’s seven zeroes thicker” which is an indication towards the massive prize money that is up for grabs. Being one of a kind, the EndBoss tournament is guaranteed to garner a lot of attention and engagement from poker enthusiasts across India.