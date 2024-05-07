By afaqs! partner content
Prime Video India orchestrates iconic ‘lauki’ takeover for 'Panchayat' season 3 release date reveal

Over 30 brands joined the trend, showcasing the power of creativity and imagination in digital marketing.

In a clever marketing move ahead of the much-anticipated return of Prime Video India's hit series Panchayat, the humble lauki (bottle gourd), a symbolic element from the show, was prominently featured across various media platforms.

Social, Anytime Fitness, Crossword Bookstores, Wow Momos, and Heads Up For Tails joined the feel-good activity and gave out laukis to customers at their store for a laugh. 

The "Lauki Takeover" made waves on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, sparking a flurry of memes, mentions, and reactions. Over 30 brands joined the trend, showcasing the power of creativity and imagination in digital marketing.

The initiative gained traction with notable brands such as Chumbak, WanderOn, Rapido, Airtel Xstream India, BEWAKOOF, HONOR, Mirchi Plus, Swiggy Dineout, Yatra India, Cleartrip, Goibibo, Ixigo, Domino's India, EatSure, SpiceJet Airlines, AbhiBus, Infinix India, RSVP Movies, Nearbuy, Nerolac Paints, MyMoneyView, Eloelo App, and ACKO India participating in the campaign.

The campaign's highlight was the creative use of the "lauki as a symbol linked to the show's upcoming season, engaging audiences and generating buzz around the series' return.

