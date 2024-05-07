Prime Video India orchestrates iconic ‘lauki’ takeover for 'Panchayat' season 3 release date reveal

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Over 30 brands joined the trend, showcasing the power of creativity and imagination in digital marketing.
In a clever marketing move ahead of the much-anticipated return of Prime Video India's hit series Panchayat, the humble lauki (bottle gourd), a symbolic element from the show, was prominently featured across various media platforms.
Social, Anytime Fitness, Crossword Bookstores, Wow Momos, and Heads Up For Tails joined the feel-good activity and gave out laukis to customers at their store for a laugh.
The initiative gained traction with notable brands such as Chumbak, WanderOn, Rapido, Airtel Xstream India, BEWAKOOF, HONOR, Mirchi Plus, Swiggy Dineout, Yatra India, Cleartrip, Goibibo, Ixigo, Domino's India, EatSure, SpiceJet Airlines, AbhiBus, Infinix India, RSVP Movies, Nearbuy, Nerolac Paints, MyMoneyView, Eloelo App, and ACKO India participating in the campaign.
The campaign's highlight was the creative use of the "lauki as a symbol linked to the show's upcoming season, engaging audiences and generating buzz around the series' return.