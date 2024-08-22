Pro Kabaddi League on Star Sports ignites festive cheer for advertisers

With the festive season fast approaching, advertisers are busy finalizing media plans to acquire and retain customers. The upcoming eleventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League, launching mid-October, offers a prime platform for brands to strategically unveil new products, amplify festive promotions, enter new markets, and elevate their premium positioning. The last edition of Pro Kabaddi League reached a whopping 351 million viewers, achieving a 20% growth from the preceding edition. A large part of this reach was driven by premium audiences with 65% coming from NCCS AB households. What makes Pro Kabaddi League unique is the high-octane format and the collective viewing experience of the sport, commanding a watch-time of over 50% - higher than most other sports on live broadcast.