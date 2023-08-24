Quick. Sophisticated and On-Point. Brand Creation for a Luxury Lifestyle Services Company – Red Beryl

It’s not every day that a design studio gets the opportunity to deliver a 360 brand experience with utmost confidence, flexibility and support from a client.
RedBeryl - A luxury lifestyle services platform, is the realisation of Manoj Adlakha’s dream (former CEO American Express, India). Launched on August 5th, 2023, at The Oberoi, Gurugram, with an event that was meticulously curated to provide a mesmerising experience just as the brand promises.
Yet again, DesignAnswers has demonstrated its expertise and agility in giving shape to the brands purpose and vision, that too within record time! A beautiful culmination of brand design, print and publication, digital design and strategic marketing, this launch saw the coming together of all elements needed for a new brand creation.
The visual identity created is unique and perfectly captures the essence of bespoke luxury and personalised services. The thoughtfully curated colour scheme and typography highlights the premium nature of RedBeryl offerings, leaving a lasting impression on all.
Notably, DesignAnswers' ability to adapt and be malleable allowed them to work within a very limited timeframe, ensuring every piece of customer journey was carefully covered.
Adorning the halls was an AV produced by DesignAnswers which was nothing short of spectacular, elevating the "RedBeryl Unveiled" launch event to new heights of grandeur while leaving the audience mesmerised and with excitement for what was in store.
“The thrill of coming together as a team to deliver a notable brand design solution has been remarkable and gives us immense joy”, says Aanshiki Mittal, Vice President, DesignAnswers.
Masters of their craft, a strong strategic approach helps this Gurgaon based design studio deliver global-standard design solutions with fantastic turnaround time and remarkable adaptability.